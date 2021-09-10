India vs England Live Score, 5th Test at Old Trafford, Day 1: Ashwin May Get a Game as India Eye Historic Series Win

Well wait, is the game on?
When has it happened that a Test match is hours away and we don’t know if it’s on. Still back channel talks on. Still not clear. That’s the real clarity! Decision in next 30 minutes. Hope it’s on. But….— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 10, 2021
Axar Patel to play?
If Test goes ahead, Ashwin will get a game today. India thinking of two spinners and if that is the case, Axar will get in. Else Ashwin lone spinner.— Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) September 10, 2021
India vs England live: So, the reports suggest India might bring in R Ashwin (finally!) for this game. He could come in for Ravindra Jadeja while India might also rest Jasprit Bumrah for Mohammed Shami. No rest for Mohammed Siraj then? Sunil Gavaskar was against the idea of resting Bumrah, so let's see how it goes.
India vs England Live Score: The negative tests of all 21 players increased the chances of the match at Old Trafford going ahead even though concerns remain. As per a PTI report, a senior cricketer voiced his concerns about the situation turning worse if a playing member is tested positive on one of the match days. It is learnt that ECB chairman Tom Harrison is trying to talk to the high-profile player and address his concerns. All the other members of the side are in favour of match going ahead. If the situation reaches a dead-end as the player’s family wants him to withdraw, then the BCCI might just politely ask him to rest for the game.
Ind vs eng: India are already reeling with the Covid-19 positive cases within their core main support staff group including head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Shrishar, who are in isolation and have not travelled with the team to London for the final Test. Batting coach Vikram Rathour is the only senior support staff with the team.
India vs England live: If the Test match goes ahead as per schedule, then pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, having bowled 151 overs, will be rested and Mohammed Shami, as reported by PTI, will take his place. In another development, Ravichandran Ashwin could finally get his first game of the series as Ravindra Jadeja is suffering from a leg strain.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 5th Test between India and England to be played at Old Trafford, London. India lead the series 2-1 and are seeking a historic series win, while England at best can hope to draw the series with a win. The team preparations have taken a back seat with the talks on whether to go forward with the match after one more of Team India's support staff was tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the Test match. While the players have tested negative, one senior member of the Indian team is reportedly reluctant to take the field fearing thing s could turn to worse if a player develops covi-19 symptoms during any of the match days.
India vs England Full Coverage
If the situation reaches a dead-end as the player’s family wants him to withdraw, then the BCCI might just politely ask him to rest for the game.
The weather prediction for the game starting Friday would bring smiles in the Indian camp as there is forecast of rain during the first two days which increases the chance of Virat Kohli becoming the first Indian captain to win an away Test series both in Australia (2018-19) and England (2021).
However, just like the last four Tests, the visitors’ line-up for the game is set to evoke curiosity. At the heart of the conversation will certainly be Bumrah’s workload after having bowled 151 overs already in the past one month, including 22 intense overs on the fourth and fifth day of the Oval Test which India won by 157 runs.
Just like Bumrah, another complicated “to be or not to be situation” surrounds Rahane’s inclusion after his twin failures on a good batting deck at the Oval.
Six failures in seven innings with confidence shot to pieces is not the Rahane everyone is familiar with. Yet, considering this is the last Test of the series, Kohli might think of giving his deputy one last chance failing which his India career might be in line now that he is 33 years old.
If not, then Suryakumar Yadav’s flamboyance or Hanuma Vihari’s doggedness could be used to unsettle the English attack which might be sans James Anderson, who has taken tremendous workload during this summer.And workload is something that concerns India and especially Bumrah.
The manner in which Bumrah snuffed out Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow with lethal reverse swinging deliveries, the mere thought of not facing him would provide comfort to the brittle English batting line-up which hasn’t lived up to expectations save skipper Joe Root.
With Mohammed Shami being declared fit, he is set to walk into the playing XI but skipper Kohli’s call in absence of head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun, both suffering from COVID-19, will be crucial.
In perfect bowling conditions that the Old Trafford provides at times, not playing Bumrah will be a travesty but then a T20 World Cup is there in six weeks time which will make any captain ponder over the worst of possibilities, including injuries which might hamper India’s chances.
Umesh Yadav (6 wickets) and all-rounder Shardul Thakur (3 wickets 117 runs), after their respective impressive performances in the last game, aren’t going to be benched and Bumrah is someone who will be required big time in the biggest game of the series.
In case, the team management looks at the bigger picture and decides giving Bumrah an option to cool his heels, then Mohammed Siraj, despite an underwhelming show in the last Test, will get a look-in.
The non-inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin has been non-negotiable for captain Kohli, whose vote of confidence in Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round skills has been partially vindicated if not fully.
But will Shardul’s show with the bat induce Kohli to think differently and use the better spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin and not Jadeja?
Perhaps Ashwin may get a look-in when people least expect him to as Kohli is known to do the unexpected.
For England, Root is their first and only hope and he would like to shrug off the Oval disappointment and ensure that he crosses the 600-run mark for the series.
Just like Rohit Sharma, who would like to overcome his knee injury and breach the 500-run mark for the five Tests, which will be a tremendous achievement for someone who was not a natural Test opener.
Root will get support from deputy Jos Buttler, who will be back in the playing XI and may replace Bairstow.
Mark Wood is likely to share the new ball with Chris Woakes as both Anderson and Craig Overton are likely to miss the Test.
Pictures of Cheteshwar Pujara fielding during the training session would come as a welcome relief for his fans.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur
England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton.
Match Starts from 3:30 pm.
