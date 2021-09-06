India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at The Oval, Day 5: India Need 10 Wickets; England 291 Runs to Take Decisive Series Lead

So, who is it going to be?
India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 in the confirmatory RT-PCR test as well and will remain in isolation for at least the next 10 days, ruling him out of the team's fifth and final Test against England in Manchester this week. The 59-year-old Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) on Sunday and on Mo
India vs England Live Score: Right then! This game is nicely poised and it looks set for an exciting finish on Day 5! India would want to come out and pick wickets quickly but it won't be easy as this pitch is very flat. England, on the other hand, would look to continue the good work and try to chase down this total. The equation is - 291 runs, 10 wickets. The final day will begin at 11 am local (10 am GMT) on Monday, 6th September 2021
There is nothing for the bowlers and Indian bowlers were made to work hard. Umesh Yadav bowled decently in his opening spell while Bumrah too showed why he is one of the best but to no reward. India bought in Jadeja quickly so that he could bowl in the rough and trouble the batsmen but he found it tough going too. Mohammed Siraj troubled Haseeb Hameed a little but he survived.
England started off really well, with both Burns and Hameed looking in very good touch. They played with caution and played some lovely shots in the middle. Burns has looked solid while Hameed too has looked really solid. He faced some close shaves but he has managed to survive and England have done really well to stay unbeaten on Day 4.
l Thakur and Rishabh Pant gave India a shot at victory in the fourth Test with a seventh-wicket partnership of 100 but England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed led a fightback to leave the game superbly poised going into the final day. At stumps on Day 4 at the Oval, England were 77 for 0 chasing 368, needing a further 291 runs for what would be a remarkable win.
India in their second innings stretched their score to 466 setting England 368, after Thakur had made 60 — the fit-again all-rounder’s second half-century this match — and wicketkeeper Pant 50.
Only two teams have made more than 215 in the fourth innings of a Test to beat India — Australia with 342-8 at Perth in 1977/78 — and West Indies, who made 276-5 at Delhi in 1987/88.
Hameed (43) and Burns (31) started well as the pitch had little help for bowlers, as is evident from India’s score. The pacers found nothing going their way while Ravindra Jadeja got help from the rough. India are also one review down, Mohammed Siraj thinking he had Haseeb Hameed trapped lbw in vain.
