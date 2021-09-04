Ind Vs Eng, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test at Oval, Day 3: Rohit Sharma Gets to First Overseas Century

Ind vs Eng: TEA: India 199 for 1, lead by 100 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara 2 short of fifty, while Rohit Sharma has reached his ton. Superb session for India. 0 wickets, and they own the second session. England on the backfoot, unless India collapse now. But the pitch is good for batting so India will look to pile on the runs in the third session, while England will look forward to the second new ball.
What a way to reach the century
FIRST OVERSEAS HUNDRED 💯— SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) September 4, 2021
That's it. That's the tweet.
Tune into #SonyLIV now 👉 https://t.co/E4Ntw2hJX5 📺📲#ENGvsINDonSonyLIV #ENGvIND #RohitSharma #Hundred
Ind vs Eng Live Score: India 195 for 1. CENTURY for Rohit Sharma with a six off Moeen Ali. What a hit, what a knock. Has been absolutely stellar through the series and gets his reward. His first overseas Test ton. He's been India's best batsman this series along with KL Rahul. He'll look to make it a lot bigger.
Rohit Sharma's rise continues
Rohit Sharma completed 3000 runs in Test cricket at an average of 46.88 - the transformation since he made as an opener has been phenomenal.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 4, 2021
India Vs England Live Score: India 168 for 1. Rohit Sharma dances down the track to hit Moeen Ali for a boundary. India's batsmen using their feet well vs spin. Lead growing. England searching for a breakthrough.
This is a big call from WV Raman
My personal view is that he will provide more in the middle order.. https://t.co/Ha00gIprqC— WV Raman (@wvraman) September 4, 2021
India vs England: India 153 for 1. India's lead has crossed 50. India looking more and more confident now, while England are flat. Not much on the pitch for the pacers. It has slowed down considerably, which means India's batsmen will be looking to go really big.
Ind vs Eng: India 133 for 1. Cheteshwar Pujara might have hurt his ankle but is in full flow today. Not leaving any scoring opportunity, is cutting and guiding the ball well through the off side. The partnership is more than 50.
Ind vs Eng Live Score: India 120 for 1. FIFTY for Rohit Sharma with a couple through the off side. Has been a top knock, with some luck going his way. India need him to make it big now. Long way to go.
That looked bad
That was painful, but glad Cheteshwar Pujara is fine now. pic.twitter.com/kd1uLodBQT— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 4, 2021
India Vs England Live Score: India 117 for 1. INJURY concern for India. Cheteshwar Pujara twists his left ankle as he completes a run. The physio is out to have a look. Pujara is in pain.
India vs England: India 110 for 1. Pujara with a couple to get going after lunch. England start with Craig Overton. India look to stretch lead in this session. Going by how they finished session 1, we might be in for some quick runs.
Live scores, India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3: India 108 for 1 at LUNCH on Day 3. India lead by 9 runs. Top effort by the batsmen this session. KL Rahul fell late in the session but India have added 65 runs. Rohit Sharma approaching his half century while Cheteshwar Pujara has been all intent. Interesting sessions coming ahead!
India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3, live scores: India 103 for 1. INDIA ARE INTO THE LEAD with Pujara smashing Moeen Ali for four. Plenty of turn for Moeen Ali. England also lose a review trying to get Rohit Sharma lbw. Rohit had offered no shot, but ball was not turning enough.
The wicket
YESSS @jimmy9 gets the first wicket!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 4, 2021
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/Kh5KyTSOMS
🏴 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oty3Zlu2CG
India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3, live scores: India 83 for 1. WICKET - KL Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson. England review successfully. Not given out on field, the caught behind, but KL has to walk back after replays. Close call, KL not happy with the decision but there's little one can do against technology. Outswinger, defence, edge, gone.
Live scores, India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3: India 77 for 0. CATCH dropped by Rory Burns off Rohit Sharma again. Batsman on 31, Ollie Robinson the bowler. Tough chance at second slip
India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3, live scores: India 71 for 0. KL Rahul given out lbw to Chris Woakes but he reviews successfully. He had hit a six with a pull shot earlier in the over.
Milestone for Rohit Sharma
Another milestone for Ro as he completes 11,000 runs as an opener in international cricket 😯👏#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ENGvIND— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 4, 2021
Live scores, India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3: India 51 for 0. Another 50-run stand between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. They've been India's best batsmen this series.
India vs England, 4th Test, Day 3, live scores: As the players walk out to the middle, a bit of cloud cover over the Oval. Makes the Indian job tougher. Let's see how long Rohit and KL Rahul can go. Anderson with the ball.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have begun well, but India have a long long way to go. Good news for them: the pitch is good for batting. If they see out the first hour, lot of runs are there for the taking.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the third day of the ongoing 4th Test between India and England at The Oval.
In the absence of Mohammad Shami, the Indian pace attack did not seem potent enough on the day and was unable to put sustained pressure on the batsmen.
From a precarious 62 for five, England staged a remarkable recovery to score 290 on a pitch getting better for batting with each session.
But despite losing the initiative, India are still in the match after restricting the English lead to less than 100.
The men responsible for giving England the upper hand in the game were Ollie Pope (81 off 159) and Chris Woakes (50 off 60) whose attacking innings in the final session could well prove to be the difference in the match.
India batting, which has let the team down often in overseas conditions and also in the series so far, will have to find a way to score at least 300 plus in the second innings.
The openers Rohit Sharma (20 batting) and K L Rahul (22 batting) made a promising start, taking India to 43 for no loss in 16 overs at stumps on day two. They still trail England by 56 runs.
Rohit got a life on 6 when he Rory Burns failed to sight a regulation catch at second slip.
Considering the batting friendly conditions at The Oval, the batsmen, especially the struggling middle-order, will be expected to deliver and keep India in the game.
India’s third and fourth choice pacers — especially Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur, were not able to maintain pressure put by Umesh Yadav (3/76) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/67) early in the England innings.
Ravindra Jadeja played his role well, taking two wickets and keeping things tight from his end.
England were bowled out after tea with Woakes getting run out after a destructive knock comprising 11 fours.
The pitch played true allowing the England batsmen to hit on the up.
Pope, playing his first match of the series, showed an attractive range of strokes including on the up straight drives and cover drives.
England led India by 36 runs at the tea break. The first wicket of the session came through Siraj, who trapped Jonny Bairstow (37) with his stock ball — the nip backer — in the fifth over after lunch. That also brought an end to an entertaining 89-run stand between Bairstow and Pope.
Pope then got together with Moeen Ali (35) to give England the upperhand. The two shared a 71-run stand and before a well-set Moeen played a poor shot off Ravindra Jadeja to throw his wicket away. The attempted slog sweep went straight into the hands of the cover fielder.
In the morning session, Umesh struck twice in the first hour of play before a counter-attacking stand between Bairstow and Pope took England to 139 for five at lunch. England scored 86 runs in the 25-over session.
Umesh, perennially in and out of the playing eleven and featuring in his first Test in nine months, was impressive in his opening spell after taking the prized wicket of Joe Root on Thursday.
He got his 150th Test wicket in his first over of the day after nightwatchman Craig Overton slashed one hard only to edge it to Virat Kohli at first slip.
Dawid Malan (31 off 67) once again batted fluently until Umesh, coming from around the wicket, got one to slightly straighten to take the outside edge and Rohit Sharma took a brilliant diving catch at second slip, leaving England at 62 for five.
With Bumrah also applying pressure from the other end, England managed to score only 25 runs in the first hour in which 12 overs were bowled.
However, the momentum shifted drastically in England’s favour after the drinks break as Shardul Thakur conceded four boundaries in his over with three of them coming from Pope’s blade.
One was a delightful straight drive and was followed by a flick between the mid-on and mid-wicket arc. With the pitch not offering much help to the pacers, Thakur paid the price for bowling a bit too full.
The next over, Bairstow collected three boundaries off Siraj, who too wasn’t at his best. Pope batted with supreme confidence and struck a gorgeous cover drive off Bumrah towards the end of the session.
