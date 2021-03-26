India vs England, Highlights, 2nd ODI in Pune: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes Make it 1-1
India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI, Live Updates:IND v ENG live score, ENG 337-4 in 43.3 overs chasing 337. ENGLAND WIN by 6 wickets. With 6.3 overs to spare. What a performance. Livingston with a useful debut doing the finishing role after that Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes partnership. Huge win. Demoralising loss for India. Series 1-1.
- Cricketnext Staff
- March 26, 2021, 9:53 PM IST
India vs England (odi)
IND vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (odi)
2nd ODI odi, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 26 March, 2021
Highlights
21:44 (IST)
"I've never played for 100s in my life, and that's how I'll continue to play. If you get a 100 and the team doesn't win, it means nothing" - Virat Kohli.
21:26 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 337-4 in 43.3 overs chasing 337. ENGLAND WIN by 6 wickets. With 6.3 overs to spare. What a performance. Livingston with a useful debut doing the finishing role after that Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes partnership. Huge win. Demoralising loss for India. Series 1-1.
20:52 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 287-4 in 36.4 overs chasing 337. WICKET - Jos Buttler b Prasidh Krishna 0. Another wicket! Prasidh Krishna nails the perfect yorker, and Buttler goes for a duck. Twist in the tale?
20:49 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 287-3 in 36.1 overs chasing 337. WICKET - Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Krishna 124 (112). Full ball driven straight to cover. Top knock ends. India get a double break, but too late?
20:44 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 285-2 in 35.2 overs chasing 337. WICKET - Ben Stokes c Pant b Bhuvneshwar 99 (52). Misses the century! Looks to pull a short one but edges through. What an entertaining knock.
20:35 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 266-1 in 34 overs chasing 337. 28 runs from Krunal Pandya's over! Ben Stokes has smashed 45 runs in his last 10 balls. Some serious six hitting here.
20:29 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 238-1 in 33 overs chasing 337. Things going downhill for Kuldeep Yadav. Concedes three sixes straight to Ben Stokes. Kuldeep has conceded 77 in 9 overs.
20:22 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 218-1 in 32 overs chasing 337. FIFTY for Ben Stokes, off just 40 balls. Was lucky with a run out call, but top knock.
20:14 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 211-1 in 31 overs chasing 337. CENTURY for Jonny Bairstow with a six off Kuldeep Yadav. He missed out last match, gets there this game. Ben Stokes closing in on a half century too.
20:09 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 194-1 in 30 overs chasing 337. England continue being on top. India in desperate mode for a breakthrough, but not happening yet. They're perhaps rueing the run out call.
19:51 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 170-1 in 26 overs chasing 337. Ben Stokes lucky there with a run out call. Was lazy in taking a second run, Kuldeep hits direct from the deep. Confusion for the umpire on whether Stokes' bat was inside the line - it was a very tight call, and went in favour of the batsman.
19:42 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 167-1 in 25 overs chasing 337. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are keeping England on track. Absolutely no loss in momentum after that wicket. They've perhaps learnt from the previous game.
19:08 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 110-1 in 16.3 overs chasing 337. FIFTY AND WICKET - all action in this over from Kuldeep. First ball - 6 to bring up Bairstow's half century. 2nd ball - missed run out chance by Kuldeep to reprieve Jason Roy. 3rd ball - WICKET - Jason Roy run out. Sharp fielding by Rohit at mid wicket causes mix up, and Roy is gone by miles.
18:55 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 87-0 in 15 overs chasing 337. FIFTY for Jason Roy off 48 balls smashing Kuldeep Yadav for a six over long on. Just over the fielder at that position, Hardik Pandya.
18:48 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 68-0 in 13 overs chasing 337. Kuldeep Yadav slips in a couple of good overs as India look to pull things back. They need a breakthrough.
18:34 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 59-0 in 10 overs chasing 337. Shardul Thakur concedes two boundaries in the 10th over to Jonny Bairstow as England end the Power Play on a good note.
18:29 (IST)
IND v ENG live score, ENG 51-0 in 9 overs chasing 337. A tight lbw call against Jonny Bairstow not given by umpire Nitin Menon. Bhuvneshwar Kumar the bowler. Umpire's call on height.
India have a great opportunity to make it a sweep across formats when they face England in the second ODI in Pune on Friday. Having earned a commendable win in the series opener on the 23rd, the home team will have a chance to affect a rare series loss in the format on the world number one ranked team. With the injury to Shreyas Iyer ruling him out of the series it will be interesting to see whether the hosts hand Suryakumar Yadav an ODI debut after the impressive performances of Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya in their first outing for India in the format in the series opener. The biggest positives for India apart from the sensational performance of the two debutants in the first encounter was the return to form of opener Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Dhawan is an outstanding ODI batsman – one of the best of all-time at the top of the order – and looked in fine touch on Tuesday. Rahul has made the number 5 position his own in the format. He bats well with the lower order and has the ability to hit the big shots at the death and clear any field against any attack in the world.
One change would be forced on the home team in the middle order. It would be interesting to see whom they replace the injured Shreyas Iyer with – Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant. Yadav had a phenomenal start to his international career playing two splendid knocks in the T20I series. Pant, unlike his numbers in Test cricket and domestic T20 cricket, does not have great returns yet for India in ODIs but given his form in the longer format of the game the management and the captain will be tempted to draft him as a specialist batsman at number 4.
The only other change for India could be replacing Kuldeep Yadav with Yuzvendra Chahal or Washington Sundar. Kuldeep was India’s most expensive bowler in the opening fixture and has been struggling since IPL 2019. However, Chahal has also seen his economy rate rise in limited overs cricket since 2019. A better option would be the accurate and restrictive off spin of Sundar who has been very economical for India in the T20 format. England’s experiment to send Ben Stokes up the order did not quite work in the series opener but nonetheless is an idea worth persisting with for the remainder of the series. The visitors bat deep and the all-rounder is often wasted down the order. The visitors may need to change their approach though and can’t be rigid with their all-out attacking strategy through the innings if the situation demands otherwise. They threw away the chase in the first match in the middle overs after being provided a great platform by Bairstow and Roy. The lack of partnerships and some of the shot-selection of the middle-order was questionable and unnecessary. Mark Wood had an off day with the ball on Tuesday and was taken for a few runs. England would hope that their ace speedster would deliver in the second match. Adil Rashid was also taken to the cleaners and maybe needs to be introduced earlier into the attack.
