India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4 at Lord's: Hosts Look to Bat India Out of the Game

14:00(IST)

It was a stand made all the more valuable by the fact England had slumped to 98 for four at lunch, after their latest top-order collapse threatened to undo the bowlers' good work. Warwickshire favourite Woakes, recalled after England omitted Ben Stokes because of a clash with his fellow pace-bowling all-rounder's trial for affray, had missed the hosts' 31-run win in the first Test at his Edgbaston home ground last week because of fitness concerns following knee and calf injuries.

The 29-year-old had already proved his worth with the ball by taking two for 19 on Friday, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli. And in his 25th match at this level, Woakes surpassed his previous Test best of 66, made against Sri Lanka at Lord's two years ago, before completing a 129-ball hundred, including 15 fours, with a pulled three off Hardik Pandya.