India vs England, Live Cricket Score, Third T20I in Bristol: India Look to Seal Series Victory

With the series level at 1-1 going into the third and final T20I in Bristol, both England and India will be hoping to stamp their authority as the better T20I side when they lock horns in the series finale at the County Ground on Sunday.

The visitors were clinical in the first game – with Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist-spin and KL Rahul’s bat overpowering England by eight wickets in Manchester. But the hosts fought back in style in the second T20I — restricting the Indian batsmen and chasing down the 149-run target with five wickets to spare.