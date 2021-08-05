India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Day 2: KL Rahul & Rohit Sharma Look to Put IND on Top

India vs England 2021: Meanwhile, the exclusion of R Ashwin from the team had surprised many, but Harbhajan Singh has backed the decision saying Ravindra Jadeja in the team prevents the tail from getting too long.
“I went into a bubble, I went to Bombay as well, I called Sachin Tendulkar, I asked for his help, I said I want to get my game right, I want to understand what it is like to score runs at this level, my mindset was simple. I went back home and I told myself, listen you can’t play Test cricket to show people that you can play in England, Australia and not get out. If you don’t score it is not a point, you play this game to make your team win. So my mindset was I am going to go to Australia and how I am going to score runs against these guys.
Kohli further said how talking to Sachin Tendulkar helped him. “So, I went back home, I was down for quite a bit, the great thing that happened at that stage was, I realised who is with me, who’s not, things were filtered to an extent that I just got so relaxed when I went back home, I was like okay. I have hit a rock bottom now, no one believes in me, everyone thinks I should not be playing Test cricket, so what can I do, I can just work hard as I can," Kohli elaborated.
“There I realised that once you are down and out, there was hardly anyone who came to help me, there was hardly anyone who was looking towards me and saying listen let’s work together and you know try to get your game up to speed, everyone was just going after me left, right and centre. So, I was like I am playing to prove these people long, for what, I have got nothing to do with them, they literally have nothing to contribute in my life."
“To be honest before that Australia tour, I was treating every foreign tour like, more like an engineering exam, that I have to pass somehow and I have to show people that I can play at this level," Kohli told Dinesh Karthik in an interaction on Sky Sports.
Virat Kohli in the past had opened up about his struggles with form and his mental well-being during the tour of England in 2014. The Indian skipper had a horrific series where he ended up scoring only 134 runs from four Tests. He averaged only 13, with the scores of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0, 7, 6 and 20.
After a great day one, Team India have a big task up their sleeve, to take a substantial lead over England. The hosts were bundled out for 183, and India are currently 21/0. The onus will be on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to start day 2 strong.
India vs England Live Score, Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match Latest UpdatesThe onus will be on the Indian openers to give the team a solid start. They would like to score 400 in the first innings, and then bundle out England quickly in the second innings.
DAY 1, REPORT: India took early control of the first Test in Nottingham as their pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah (4/46) and Mohammed Shami (3/28) skittled out England for 183 in the first innings on the first day of the first Test at the Trent Bridge. India’s opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul then took them to stumps unscathed, 21 for no loss. England opted to bat first but their innings fell apart after the fall of Jonny Bairstow’s wicket just before tea as the Indian bowlers ran through the tail.
Shami picked the wicket of Jonny Bairstow (29) at the stroke of tea to revive India after the No. 5 batsman and skipper Joe Root (64) had added 72 runs for the fourth wicket. England had gone into the tea break at 138/4. Soon after tea, Shami got the wicket of Daniel Lawrence without any addition to the score. Jos Buttler was removed by Bumrah for a duck before Shardul Thakur got the wickets of Root and pacer Ollie Robinson (0). Sam Curran, with a 37-ball unbeaten 27, took the team to 183. Earlier, England had won the toss and elected to bat but lost the wicket of opener Rory Burns early to Bumrah, in the first over of the match.
Mohammed Siraj got the wicket of No. 3 Zak Crawley for 27. India had wasted a review on Crawley in the 21st over when a ball from Siraj hit the batsman’s pads and went to the wicketkeeper even as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli thought the batsman had edged it and asked the appeal to be referred to the TV umpire. On the last ball of that over, another appeal was turned down but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was adamant and forced Kohli to review again. Crawley had to go back after replays showed the ball edged his bat before hitting his pad. Dominic Sibley (18) went after lunch caught at short midwicket off Shami before Bairstow and Root got together to resurrect English innings. Shami then had Bairstow leg-before the wicket to start England’s slide. India’s innings with the bat was largely solid, as Rahul made a confident comeback while Rohit too looked at ease. While they were disciplined outside off stump, they kept themselves busy with quick singles to keep James Anderson and Stuart Broad at bay. Sam Curran troubled Rahul late in the day, but India went to stumps without any loss.
