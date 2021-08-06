India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Day 3: Rain Interruptions Expected Throughout Day; IND Look to Take Lead

IND vs ENG: In a freewheeling conversation with cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who is commentating for Sky Sports in the ongoing Test series against England, Kohli spoke about a number of different topics and even threw light on how he first met with Anushka Sharma. A short snippet of this interview was shared on social media where Kohli confesses that he did miss his father and the fact that he could not be around to see Vamika. Kohli said, “He hasn’t seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother’s face. You sit down and think what if he was still here.”
India vs England 2021: Team India Captain Virat Kohli has confessed that he wonders how things would have been had his father been around to see his daughter Vamika. A cardiac arrest caused the death of Kohli’s father in 2006.
Hello and welcome to the third day of the first Test between India and England. After the hosts scored 183 in the first innings, India are 125/4, before rain disrupted the proceedings on day two. Hopefully today will be a better day.
India vs England Live Score, Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match Latest Updates: A thunderstorm is expected on day three of the first Test in Nottingham. But India would like to take lead in whatever play is possible.
DAY 2 REPORT: England pace bowler James Anderson turned the clock back as he picked two crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (4) and Virat Kohli (0) to reduce India to 125/4 before play on the second day of the first Test was called off due to rain. India lost four wickets for 15 runs to let England back in the game after they had looked down and out, having been dismissed for 183 on Wednesday and having failed to get a wicket in the first session. India had chugged along well, reaching 97 without loss but at the stroke of lunch, they lost Rohit Sharma (36) to pace bowler Ollie Robinson off a hook shot that landed safely in the hands of Sam Curran at fine leg.
Soon after lunch, Anderson made the ball talk as he had Pujara caught behind off a delivery that moved away. The 39-year-old pace bowler then got rid of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, having him caught behind for a duck off the very next ball as India were reduced to 104/3. India’s No. 5 Ajinkya Rahane was then run out for 5 with the team score on 112/4. A harried England had lost two reviews early in the first session, both against Sharma. But they kept things tight not leaking runs and eventually got the rewards. They could have had another one, but Dom Sibley dropped Rahul in the slips, off Anderson. Rain arrived a while after lunch, pausing proceedings. It resumed after tea, but only one ball was possible. There was then another resumption, which lasted two balls. After the frustrating hide-and-seek, play was eventually called off.
Brief scores (Day 2): England 183 all out in 65.4 overs vs India 125/4 in 46.4 overs (KL Rahul batting 57, Rohit Sharma 36, J Anderson 2/15).
