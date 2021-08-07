India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Day 4: Focus on Weather as India Look for Wickets

India vs England 2021: So for the moment it is not raining in Nottingham. Thats's a good sign to start with. India would be hoping to get a good go at the England batsmen.
England pacer Ollie Robinson, who grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in his comeback Test after being suspended for his offensive old racist tweets, said that he has grown as a person since then. Robinson was banned after his racist and sexist tweets as an 18-year-old were discovered on the opening day of his Test debut against New Zealand at the Lord’s in June.
According to Rahul, who anchored the Indian innings, he was pleased that he showed discipline. “Happy that today I could go out there, show a lot of discipline, and get my team a good start and put us in a good position," he quipped.
“I have opened for India in the past. So when the opportunity presented itself, I wanted to go out there and grab it and make the most of it," added Rahul, who shared a 97-run stand with Rohit Sharma and 60 with Ravindra Jadeja.
After bundling out England for a meagre 183, India rode on Rahul’s classy 84 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 56 to end post a competitive 278, and take a strong 95-run lead. England ended the third day, which was called off early due to rain at 25/0. Asked how he has worked on his mindset, the soft-spoken Bengaluru resident said: “Obviously, the Test cricket I have played so far, I have opened the batting, so something that I have done now all my life, so it wasn"t something really new.
“Look, if anything in the last two years I have learnt, that you be ready to do anything, I have been asked to do different roles, a lot of times and I quite enjoy doing it, so this was another opportunity for me to go out there and challenge myself," Rahul said during the media conference when asked about the mental switch from middle-order to opening.
The two years that he has been away from the Test team has taught KL Rahul the lesson on making most of the opportunities that come his way like he did in the first Test against England with a fine 84. Rahul has been picked for this tour as a back-up middle-order batter but shin injury to Shubman Gill and concussion of Mayank Agarwal ensured a first XI spot as an opener and the talented right-hander put his hand up in adverse conditions.
So it is day four of the first Test between India and England at Nottingham, and a lot is expected from the Indian bowlers. But all eyes will be on the weather, as rain is on the cards once again. But that could be advantage India as they will be looking for wickets.
India vs England Live Score, Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match Latest Updates: India are in a strong position in the match, but would be hoping that rain doesn’t play a spoilsport on day four of the first Test.
DAY 3 REPORT: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja kept England at bay before India’s tail hit out as the tourists took command on the third day of the first Test at Trent Bridge on Friday. Opening batsman Rahul, in his first match at this level for nearly two years, top-scored with 84 as India made 278 in reply to England’s meagre first-innings 183 — a significant lead of 95 runs. At stumps, called early due to rain, England were 25 for no loss with Rory Burns (11) and Dom Sibley (9) in the middle. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s typically dashing 56 featured eight fours and a six and there was more pain for England when India tailender Jasprit Bumrah made a Test-best 28.
Ollie Robinson, playing just his second Test after being suspended following the re-emergence of racist and sexist tweets on his England debut against New Zealand at Lord’s on June, enjoyed his first five-wicket haul at this level with a return of 5-85 in 26.5 overs. England great James Anderson’s figures of 4-54 in 23 overs took him to 621 Test wickets, with only two retired spinners in Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia’s Shane Warne (708) now ahead of him in the all-time list. England, who did not help their cause by dropping Rahul in the slips on 52 and 78, were 11-0 in their second innings at tea. India resumed on 125-4 after Anderson took two wickets with successive deliveries — including a golden duck for India captain Virat Kohli.
Rahul was 57 not out after only being recalled to open when Mayank Agarwal was ruled out having been hit on the head batting in the nets on Monday. But he should have been out for 52 when he edged Anderson only for Dom Sibley to drop a routine catch at second slip. After a rain delay of nearly an hour, Rishabh Pant hit Robinson for six before the seamer had his revenge when the wicketkeeper mistimed a drive straight to short cover, with India now 145-5. India were 191-5 at lunch, a slender lead of eight runs, with Rahul 77 not out and left-hander Jadeja 27 not out. Rahul had added just one run to his score when he edged Anderson to first slip only for England captain Joe Root to drop the catch. It was the 22nd chance dropped off Anderson’s bowling in the past three years and confirmed England’s position as the worst slip-fielding side in Test cricket since 2019. Fortunately for England, Rahul’s composed 214-ball innings ended when he nicked Anderson straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler to end a stand of 60 with Jadeja.
Left-hander Jadeja, with only the tail for company, hoisted Anderson for a superb six high over square leg and celebrated an 81-ball fifty with his familiar ‘sword’ twirl of the bat. He was out soon afterwards, a mistimed drive off Robinson well caught in a swirling breeze by the back-pedalling Stuart Broad at mid-off. But the runs kept coming when Root took the new ball but, surprisingly, didn’t give it to either Anderson or fellow veteran quick Broad. Bumrah smashed left-armer Sam Curran for 14 runs in three consecutive balls — a clip through midwicket for four followed by a fine pull for six and an edged four over the slips. He was last man out well caught by Broad, running round from fine leg, off Robinson. Broad, six years to the day since taking a Test-best 8-15 against Australia at Trent Bridge, his Nottinghamshire home ground, finished with figures of 0-70 in 20 overs.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking