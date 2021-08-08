India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Match at Nottingham, Day 5: All Eyes on Weather as India Aim Series Lead

Not too long ago, Jasprit Bumrah bowled 36.4 overs in the ICC World Test Championship, without picking up a single wicket. Bumrah’s modest returns in that match affected India’s chances, as New Zealand lifted the trophy.
So the news from the centre is that it is not raining too heavily, but the covers are still in place. For the match to start, the rain will have to stop completely.
India vs England 2021: The forecast for today doesn't look very promising. One wonders, why wasn't the play extended on day 4 when there was no rain.
And there starts the banter/bait
Looks like Rain may be saving Indian here … 😜 #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 8, 2021
This, from a BCCI staff in Nottingham, is not a promising update
Pouring at the moment!#ENGvIND— Rajal Arora (@RajalArora) August 8, 2021
Hello and welcome to Day 5 of the first Test between India and England. It's interestingly poised. India need 157 runs, England need 9 wickets. Neither of that will be easy. But what could hamper the day is rain. The forecast for the day at Trent Bridge is not great. But it could also make the game more interesting, in some ways. So what's in store? Scheduled start in an hour.
India vs England Live Score, Ind vs Eng 1st Test Match Latest Updates: India need 157 more runs for victory on the final day. They have nine wickets in hand, with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. However, their push for victory could be hampered by rain on the final day.
Report:
After an action packed day at Trent Bridge in which Jasprit Bumrah took 5 for 64 and Joe Root scored a fighting century, India require 157 runs with nine wickets in hand on the final day to go 1-0 up in the five match series.
ENG vs IND 2021 WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah smacks a stunning six off Sam Curran; Sachin Tendulkar reacts to his innings
India bowled out England for 303 in the second innings, resulting in a target of 209 runs to win. India went to stumps 52 for 1 with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. KL Rahul was the batsman dismissed, caught behind to Stuart Broad after a confident knock of 26 to set the tone for the chase.
The visitors have never managed to chase 200 runs in England in the fourth innings.
England’s innings revolved around skipper Joe root, who scored 109 off 172 balls with 14 boundaries for his 21st Test century. With him at the crease, it looked like England would manage to set a target in excess of 250 but Bumrah dismissed him after tea as the seventh man. A few lusty blows from Ollie Robinson (15) and Sam Curran (32) took England’s lead to beyond 200.
The 30-year-old Root was the lone ranger for England even as other batsmen squandered starts. In fact, the next best individual score was Curran’s.
England, who resumed on 25/0, lost two early wickets, i.e. before they could reach fifty.
Opener Rory Burns was dismissed for 18, caught behind off Mohammed Siraj while No. 3 batsman Zak Crawley was removed by Jasprit Bumrah for six.
However, Root played his shots, hitting 14 boundaries in his entire innings and shared an 89-run partnership with Dominic Sibley (28 off 133 balls). He then added 42 for the fourth wicket with Jonny Bairstow (30) and a further 34 with Daniel Lawrence (25) for the fifth wicket.
However, India kept chipping in with wickets to ensure that England don’t run away with the match.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking