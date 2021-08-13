India vs England, Live Score, 2nd Test Match at Lord's, Day 2: KL Rahul Eyes Epic Double at Lord's

The scenes from the Indian dressing room were warm to say the least as KL Rahul trudged back from the center wicket. Rahul slammed a century on the first day of the second Test match, taking full use of the conditions that were on offer. It rained early on, but once it subsided, sunshine came out in full might and pitch and conditions were tailor-made for the batsman. He remained unbeaten at 127 by the time Stumps were called in.
This is how he was welcomed inside the dressing room:
🎥 Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 1⃣2⃣7⃣* on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. 👏 👏#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vY8dN3lU0y— BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021
BCCI’s top brass-President, Vice President and Secretary—have landed in England and they will stay there till the second Test ends at Lord’s. The media is now reporting that among their top agenda is a brief discussion with head coach Ravi Shastri as his tenure ends just after T20 World Cup in UAE.
Team India, under the guidance of coach Ravi Shastri, has tasted victory in various bilateral series. The Men in Blue defeated England in all formats at home ground and found a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India also emerged victorious in Border-Gavaskar series twice in Australia. The international circuit has praised Shastri for his management however, the former cricketer is missing an ICC trophy. Captains and coaches are judged on the number of ICC events they have won and sadly for Shastri he has been longing to get his hands on an ICC trophy. His contract is slated to end after the T20 World Cup in UAE and there are very few chances that his tenure as head coach will get extended.
Before we begin, here's a quick recap on what happened yesterday:
Rohit Sharma set it up with a brilliant 83 while KL Rahul went one step further to make a century, as India dominated the opening day of the second Test against England at Lord’s. At stumps, India were 276 for 3 with Rahul on 127 and Ajinkya Rahane on 1. Virat Kohli was dismissed at the fag end of the day having made 42.
Hello and welcome to our live blog for the second day of the second Test match between India and England.
Team India’s opener KL Rahul was axed from the Test side after miserable performances in 2019. Although he was one of the first names to be picked for the white ball squad, he had fallen behind in the pecking order for the Test side. However, he was persisted with by the management and was given the backing by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. Now it seems as if we are seeing the best of KL Rahul in Test cricket.
He impressed in the first Test at Nottingham in difficult conditions, but missed out on a century. However, after a cautious start, he stepped up and played the perfect Test innings to notch up a ton and get his name registered on the Lord’s Honour’s board. This was the sixth century in his career and perhaps his best effort.
The innings, though, was set up by Rohit. Rohit had been in excellent touch and was the dominant partner in a first-wicket stand of 126 with KL Rahul — the first by an overseas opening pair in a Test in England since 2016, when Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva achieved a similar feat at Lord’s.
