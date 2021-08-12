India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Match at Lord's, Day 1: India Look for Early Momentum at Lord's

“Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles then during the warm up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I’d been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg," Broad wrote on his Instagram account.
“I actually turned to @jimmya9 (James Anderson) & asked why he whipped me! but when I realised he was no where near me I knew I was in trouble.
Barmy Army spooked?
August 12, 2021
London: After being ruled out of the ongoing home Test series against India due to a calf injury, a “gutted" Stuart Broad said he will take his time to recuperate and prepare for the Ashes, scheduled to begin in December. The England seamer sustained a tear to his right calf during a warm up on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear.
After an action packed day at Trent Bridge in which Jasprit Bumrah took 5 for 64 and Joe Root scored a fighting century, India required 157 runs with nine wickets in hand on the final day to go 1-0 up in the five match series. But, fate had some other ideas. The Lunch break was taken and the news was that there would be an inspection at 7 PM IST. Alas, it never took place due to rain. Tea was taken too and soon the confirmation came: no play, match drawn.
Hello and welcome to the second Test match between India and England at the mecca of cricket--Lord's. India and England have played out an eventful Test match at Nottingham. Here's our final day report:
The fifth and the most crucial day of the first Test match between India and England was washed out which made sure that both teams had to settle for a draw in the end at Trent Bridge. India were 52/1 when Stumps were called on day 4; they were chasing 209 for win. All this, after an eventful fourth day saw Jasprit Bumrah bowling his heart out to grab another fifer in Nottingham. England too came back well after being dominated for most part of the Test match by India, courtesy skipper Joe Root. He slammed 109 off 172 balls to take England to 303.
India vs England Live Score, Ind vs Eng 2nd Test Match Latest Updates: Captain Virat Kohli might have to seriously consider playing his best spinner Ravichandran Ashwin while expecting a far better show from the seasoned batting line-up when India meet England in the second Test at the Lord’s starting Thursday.
While India were in a better position to win the first Test before heavens opened up on the final day, the first innings score of 278 was still below par as none among Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (horrible mix-up) scored runs.
As far as team combination is concerned, Shardul Thakur’s hamstring injury does again tilt the lower-order batting balance although the Mumbai seamer didn’t trouble the scorers in the only innings that he played.
Ashwin, who was dropped from the playing XI in the drawn opening game in Nottingham because of Ravindra Jadeja’s superior skills with the willow, is back in the mix as Thakur seems to have done his hamstring some damage during the training session at the Lord’s on Monday.
It’s still not clear whether he picked up the injury during the first Test or not.
With Thakur being all but ruled out of the upcoming match, Kohli might have to revisit his 4-1 bowling combination which can’t be cast in stone considering the lean nature of his team’s lower-order batting.
London has been recording a maximum temperature of 24 degrees with average temperature around 14 degrees.
It would be interesting to see if England retain a green top like they did in 2018 when Indian batting collapsed twice in two days and all-rounder Chris Woakes walked away with the honours.
In case, the pitch is on the drier side, there could possibly be no harm in playing both Ashwin and Jadeja, who can trouble this brittle England batting line-up with their different variations.
