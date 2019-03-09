Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Score, 3rd T20I in Guwahati: England Snatch Victory From Jaws of Defeat, Take Series 3-0

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 9, 2019, 1:55 PM IST

3rd T20I, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 09 March, 2019

Toss won by England Women (decided to bat)

England Women beat India Women by 1 run

Man of the Match: Kate Cross

ENGLAND WIN: What an exceptional win from England and what an exceptional over from Cross giving away only one run and bagging two wickets. India lose by a solitary run. 

OUT: This looks like all but over for India as Anuja Patil too is stumped for 0. Two in two for Cross as India still needs three runs. 

OUT: What is happening out here. Fulmali has put India in trouble. She wastes four deliveries and then gets out. India still need 3 from 2. 

Two fours from Mithali in the Sciver over takes India within touching distance of the victory. Improved performance by India here as they reach 111/4. 

OUT: This is suicide from Deepti Sharma. Just when it was looking that India would cruise to a victory, Sharma is run out for 4. India are now 95/4. 

OUT: And Mandhana departs. She has chopped one on to the stumps and Marsh gets a wicket. Mandhana after a superb innings of 58 has to return to the pavilion as India are 87/3. 

FIFTY FOR MANDHANA: A brilliant fifty by skipper Mandhana has taken India closer to the total. Courtesy her effort India just need 43 to win. 

OUT: Here's a soft dismissal for India Rodrigues goes for 11. She is trapped in front and is adjudged LBW. Smith gets the second wicket for England as India are 59/2. 

India are cruising along nicely at the moment with Mandhana on 39. This just goes to show the dependence on her. India are now 59/1 after 9 overs. 

Currently it's too easy for India at the moment because of Mandhana. She is definitely the key as India move to 46/1 after 7 overs. 

Mandhana seems to be in a hurry to finish this match as she is only dealing in boundaries. She dispatches Kate Cross for a big six. This is brilliant batting by the Indian skipper. It's 32/1. 

Smriti Mandhan has taken matters in her own hands now as she hits three quick boundaries. She has shown the intent that India wants to desperately wants to win the game. India are 25/1. 

OUT: Harleen Deol has once more disappointed with the bat. Shrubsole bowls a full delivery and the batsman plays it in the air. Winfield has no problem in taking the catch. India are 10/1. 

Natalie Sciver starts the proceedings for England but ends up bowling a few extra deliveries. This is the last thing that England needed. After 1st over it's 6/0. 

Some good running from Dunkley and Shrubsole takes England to 119/6. This is a good comeback by England who were 56/4 at one stage. India will again be dependent on Mandhan to deliver the goods in batting. 

England in the last two overs have made the most of lat two overs as they got 17 runs in 12 balls. They have now moved to 110/6 in 19 overs. 

OUT: After hitting two boundaries off Deol, Amy Jones gets little too ambitious and looks to hit one over extra cover. But Shikha Pandey, who is stationed there, takes a simple catch. She goes for 26 as England are 93/6. 

OUT: Now it's time for Harleen Deol to roll her arm over. And in her first over itself she gets Winfield LBW. But there is some confusion whether the bowler overstepped or not. In the end the decision comes in favour of the Indians. It's 82/5. 

OUT: Another wicket falls for England as Heather Knight falls prey to Ekta Bisht. Some good gloveswork by Taniya Bhatia stumps Knight for 11. England are 73/4. 

A welcome boundary for England as Knight manages to get a four off Patil. But the run rate has come down considerably as England are 67/3 after 12 overs. 

OUT: Here is the third one for India. Second wicket for Anuja as she gets Beaumont this time and is stumped for 29. This is brilliant bowling by the Indians as they have given away only three runs in as many overs. It's 54/3 after 10 overs. 

OUT: Yet another wicket for India as Poonam Yadav castles Sciver. This is a great delivery by Yadav as Sciver departs for 0. India are right back in the game as England are 52/2. 

OUT: Out of nowhere Anuja has picked up a wicket. She has gotten rid of Wyatt who gets out for 24. Poonam Yadav takes a simple catch. England are 51/1. 

Anuja Patil, who is playing her first match of the series, comes into the attack and makes an impact in the powerplay. She gives away only three runs. Its 42/0 after 6 overs. 

England batsmen are dealing in boundaries at the moment as Beaumont gets her first six. She smashes Deepti for a big one and takes the score to 30/0 in 4 overs. 

The India women's cricket team will look to make amends for their below-par showing as they eye a consolation victory in the third and final T20 International against England at Guwahati on Saturday. After winning the ODI series 2-1, India's batsmen put in a poor showing in the first two T20Is and handed England an unassailable 2-0 lead as a result. The hosts endured a 41-run defeat in the series-opener before losing the second game by five wickets. The defeat in the second T20 was India's sixth in a row in the shortest format.

India have been doing well in the 50-over format but they have plenty to ponder about with the T20 format with World Cup scheduled for early next year. India have now suffered two back-to-back series defeats. Before losing to England at home India had lost their previous series in New Zealand 0-3. In both games, whether chasing or batting first, India managed less than 120 runs, which is below-par against a top team like England.

"I think our bowlers bowled well to limit England and keep the competition close, another 10-15 runs from our batters it could have been a different result. They did a really good job, they delivered from their side," Mandhana said. "But out batters need to step up give a good total for our bowlers to defend," Mandhana added. Harmanpreet Kaur, the regular T20 captain, has not yet recovered from injury and stand-in skipper opener Smriti Mandhana failed to shine with the bat scoring 2 and 12 in the first and second T20 respectively.

Put in to bat, the Indian team cut a sorry figure to be restricted to 111 for eight in 20 overs. India's top-order comprising Harleen Deol (14), Mandhana (12) and Jemimah Rodrigues (2) failed to live up to the expectations. The middle order batters, led by veteran Mithali Raj (20), offered some resistance but were unable to capitalise on the starts. What hurt the Women in Blue most was the absence of power-hitting skipper Harmanpreet. With such a paltry target (112) to defend the Indian bowlers bowled tight but could not pick wickets. Ekta Bisht (2/23) was the top-wicket taker. Poonam Yadav (1/18) and Deepti Sharma were economical (1/18) but couldn't keep the England batters at bay.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Bharti Fulmali, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Komal Zanzad, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurty, Harleen Deol.

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Freya Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Alex Hartley.
Loading...