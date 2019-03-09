Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Score, 3rd T20I in Guwahati: India in Command as England Lose Six

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 9, 2019, 12:04 PM IST

3rd T20I, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 09 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by England Women (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

12:03(IST)

OUT: After hitting two boundaries off Deol, Amy Jones gets little too ambitious and looks to hit one over extra cover. But Shikha Pandey, who is stationed there, takes a simple catch. She goes for 26 as England are 93/6. 

12:01(IST)
11:56(IST)

OUT: Now it's time for Harleen Deol to roll her arm over. And in her first over itself she gets Winfield LBW. But there is some confusion whether the bowler overstepped or not. In the end the decision comes in favour of the Indians. It's 82/5. 

11:48(IST)

OUT: Another wicket falls for England as Heather Knight falls prey to Ekta Bisht. Some good gloveswork by Taniya Bhatia stumps Knight for 11. England are 73/4. 

11:43(IST)

A welcome boundary for England as Knight manages to get a four off Patil. But the run rate has come down considerably as England are 67/3 after 12 overs. 

11:37(IST)

OUT: Here is the third one for India. Second wicket for Anuja as she gets Beaumont this time and is stumped for 29. This is brilliant bowling by the Indians as they have given away only three runs in as many overs. It's 54/3 after 10 overs. 

11:32(IST)

OUT: Yet another wicket for India as Poonam Yadav castles Sciver. This is a great delivery by Yadav as Sciver departs for 0. India are right back in the game as England are 52/2. 

11:27(IST)

OUT: Out of nowhere Anuja has picked up a wicket. She has gotten rid of Wyatt who gets out for 24. Poonam Yadav takes a simple catch. England are 51/1. 

11:23(IST)
11:21(IST)

Anuja Patil, who is playing her first match of the series, comes into the attack and makes an impact in the powerplay. She gives away only three runs. Its 42/0 after 6 overs. 

11:13(IST)

England batsmen are dealing in boundaries at the moment as Beaumont gets her first six. She smashes Deepti for a big one and takes the score to 30/0 in 4 overs. 

11:10(IST)

Now Tammy Beaumont gets into the act. She slams Shikha for two fours in one over and has made her intentions clear. In fact make it three as the bowler strays in line once again and is punished for it. It's 23/0 after 3 overs. 

11:07(IST)

SIX: Danielle Wyatt is continuing from where she left in the previous match as she hits Deepti Sharma for a big six. This is good batting by Wyatt putting early pressure on India. It's 11/0 after 2 overs.

11:03(IST)

Shikha Pandey starts the proceedings for India. Ever since her comeback she has been in great form for India, and she'll like to get some wicket upfront. Just three runs come from the first over. It's 3/0 after 1 over.

10:59(IST)

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Bharati Fulmali, Taniya Bhatia(w), Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav

10:56(IST)

TOSS; England have won the toss and opted to bat first on what looks like a great pitch for batting. 

10:51(IST)

We are just minutes away from the toss and India would look to chase as batting first hasn't worked for them clearly. 

10:35(IST)

“Smriti brought mid-off and mid-on up in the final over so I wanted to slog it over. But I knew she (Deepti Sharma) will bowl it half way down the track and I put it away." With the series in the bag, England captain Heather Knight complimented the side for their all-round performance, especially the contributions from Wyatt and seamer Katherine Brunt, who finished with figures of 3 for 17.

10:20(IST)

“Lauren Winfield came out and batted exceptionally well. She made it a lot easier for me at the other end and came out with good intent." Speaking about the final over, where England needed two runs to win, Wyatt revealed she prepared herself for the short delivery having seen the field set for her.

10:12(IST)

England opener Danielle Wyatt believes that her match-winning knock in Guwahati was the most mature innings of her international career. The visitors registered a five-wicket victory against India in the second T20I to seal the series 2-0 with a game to go, courtesy Wyatt’s unbeaten 55-ball 64 in the run-chase. “It was quite difficult out there but it was probably the most mature innings I have played for England,” the 27-year-old said at the post-match presentation. “It is nice to get a series win.”

10:08(IST)

After losing the series 2-0 already, Indian women face an uphill task against England women to register a victory. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third T20I between the both sides.

Catch live score and updates through our live blog.

The India women's cricket team will look to make amends for their below-par showing as they eye a consolation victory in the third and final T20 International against England at Guwahati on Saturday. After winning the ODI series 2-1, India's batsmen put in a poor showing in the first two T20Is and handed England an unassailable 2-0 lead as a result. The hosts endured a 41-run defeat in the series-opener before losing the second game by five wickets. The defeat in the second T20 was India's sixth in a row in the shortest format.

India have been doing well in the 50-over format but they have plenty to ponder about with the T20 format with World Cup scheduled for early next year. India have now suffered two back-to-back series defeats. Before losing to England at home India had lost their previous series in New Zealand 0-3. In both games, whether chasing or batting first, India managed less than 120 runs, which is below-par against a top team like England.

"I think our bowlers bowled well to limit England and keep the competition close, another 10-15 runs from our batters it could have been a different result. They did a really good job, they delivered from their side," Mandhana said. "But out batters need to step up give a good total for our bowlers to defend," Mandhana added. Harmanpreet Kaur, the regular T20 captain, has not yet recovered from injury and stand-in skipper opener Smriti Mandhana failed to shine with the bat scoring 2 and 12 in the first and second T20 respectively.

Put in to bat, the Indian team cut a sorry figure to be restricted to 111 for eight in 20 overs. India's top-order comprising Harleen Deol (14), Mandhana (12) and Jemimah Rodrigues (2) failed to live up to the expectations. The middle order batters, led by veteran Mithali Raj (20), offered some resistance but were unable to capitalise on the starts. What hurt the Women in Blue most was the absence of power-hitting skipper Harmanpreet. With such a paltry target (112) to defend the Indian bowlers bowled tight but could not pick wickets. Ekta Bisht (2/23) was the top-wicket taker. Poonam Yadav (1/18) and Deepti Sharma were economical (1/18) but couldn't keep the England batters at bay.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Bharti Fulmali, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Komal Zanzad, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurty, Harleen Deol.

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Freya Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Ellen Jones, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Alex Hartley.
