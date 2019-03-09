India vs England, Live Score, 3rd T20I in Guwahati: India in Command as England Lose Six

10:35(IST)

“Smriti brought mid-off and mid-on up in the final over so I wanted to slog it over. But I knew she (Deepti Sharma) will bowl it half way down the track and I put it away." With the series in the bag, England captain Heather Knight complimented the side for their all-round performance, especially the contributions from Wyatt and seamer Katherine Brunt, who finished with figures of 3 for 17.