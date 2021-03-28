India Vs England, Highlights, 3rd ODI at Pune: India Survive Sam Curran Scare, Win Series

22:49 (IST)
Sam Curran is the Man of the Match. Jonny Bairstow is the Man of the Series. Winner of the match and series: India.
India Vs England live score: ENG 322-9 in 50 overs, chasing 330. INDIA WIN BY 7 RUNS. Natarajan holds his nerves and gets his yorkers on point. Sam Curran fights till the very end but falls short of his ton and win. Terrific fight, but India emerging winners. Great game! India win series 2-1
India Vs England live score: ENG 317-9 in 49.1 overs, chasing 330. RUN OUT! Mark Wood run out trying to go for a second run. New batsman will be on strike too. Worst case scenario for England.
India Vs England live score: ENG 316-8 in 49 overs, chasing 330. 14 off 6! Two balls, two drops. Mark Wood dropped by Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran dropped by Natarajan. India poor on the field. Sam Curran survived. Can Natarajan win it for India with the ball? He's set to bowl now.
India Vs England live score: ENG 315-8 in 48.5 overs, chasing 330. 15 off 7. Two balls, two drops. Mark Wood dropped by Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran dropped by Natarajan. India poor on the field.
India Vs England live score: ENG 311-8 in 48 overs, chasing 330. 19 off 12 now. Mark Wood was given lbw in the previous over, but he reviewed with success. Denied one run though. Tight game!
India Vs England live score: ENG 307-8 in 47 overs, chasing 330. All of a sudden, it's 23 off 18. India nervous. Huddles in the middle. Sam Curran is putting on a great show. 85 off 70 now. Terrific fight this.
India Vs England live score: ENG 263-8 in 41.2 overs, chasing 330. FIFTY for Sam Curran in 45 balls. Has kept England in the game. Can he pull off the impossible? Will be an epic chase if he can.
India Vs England live score: ENG 257-8 in 39.2 overs, chasing 330. WICKET - Terrific catch ends a threatening stand. Shardul Thakur gets his fourth. Adil Rashid chips it to cover, Kohli runs in, dives to his left and pouches it. Extraordinary.
India Vs England live score: ENG 251-7 in 37 overs, chasing 330. Slowly but surely, England are creeping back into the game. Sam Curran counter attacking superbly. India feeling a little bit of pressure.
India Vs England live score: ENG 200-7 in 30.3 overs, chasing 330. WICKET - Moeen Ali c Hardik Pandya b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 30. Hardik Pandya with a terrific catch at mid off to make amends for an earlier drop. Chipped towards Hardik, he runs forward, dives down and takes it.
India Vs England live score: ENG 168-6 in 25.4 overs, chasing 330. FIFTY AND WICKET. Dawid Malan falls after his landmark. Poor short ball, pulled straight to mid wicket. Thakur has the magic touch!
India Vs England live score: ENG 155-5 in 23.5 overs, chasing 330. WICKET Liam Livingstone c & b Thakur. Another full toss, another wicket. Chipped straight back for a dolly catch. Big wicket, the partnership was threatening.
India Vs England live score: ENG 119-4 in 19 overs, chasing 330. REVIEW: India review an lbw call against Malan. Krunal the bowler. Nitin Menon the umpire. Ball spinning down leg. Missing stumps.
The ODI series between India and England has gone into the decider with the third and final match to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.
India had won the first match by 66 runs, defending 317 runs. England came back with a bang smashing India by six wickets in the second match, chasing 337 runs in the 44th over. The small size of the ground and perfect batting conditions promise another run-fest, with bowlers expected to struggle again.
The Indian bowlers would have been high on confidence after the first game but the story was different in the second.
Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya, who were the fourth and fifth bowlers for India, were a let-down, going for 156 runs in their 16 overs. Kuldeep in particular will be feeling the heat as he was visibly down in confidence. In comparison, England’s spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid were much better.
India could rest Chinaman Kuldeep and replace him with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been Kohli’s other trump card spinner in the ODI set-up. Chahal was not picked in the playing XI for the last two T20Is and the first ODI after he conceded quite a few runs in the initial games of the T20 series.
The pacers have performed well but they have not been effective with the new ball in both games. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is getting the ball to swing while Prasidh Krishna has bowled hard lengths.
However, England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have set up century stands in both the one-dayers, showing Indian bowlers’ weakness in their ability to exploit the new ball.
“Personally I would like to start better. I would like to improve on how I have been starting, bowling with the new ball,” Prasidh said.
WHEN: 28th March, 1:30 PM IST
WHERE: Pune, India
TELECAST: StarSports
LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar
Allowing a good start to the England openers can be dangerous considering the visitors have a power-packed batting line-up. In fact, their strength in ODIs in recent times has been their batting.
Apart from the openers, the Indians also need to be wary of Ben Stokes who was in a murderous mood in Friday’s match, batting at No. 3. The left-hander clobbered a 52-ball 99 to take the game away from India.
The home team’s batting has, however, looked good with K.L. Rahul coming good in the middle-order and Shreyas Iyer’s replacement in the second ODI, Rishabh Pant scoring a swashbuckling 77 off 40 deliveries.
Focus will also be on skipper Virat Kohli who has scored four consecutive half-centuries in ODIs but has failed to convert it into a century.
India might also look to take a more fearless approach in the decider. They were conservative for most part of their batting in the second ODI and yet got past 330. Given England have shown they’re going to play their brand of cricket come what may, India too might be tempted to do the same.
India did that with success in the final T20I in Ahmedabad, which they went on to win. Can they do an encore in Pune?
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan.
