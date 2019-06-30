India Vs England Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Birmingham: India Look to Book Semis Berth

It's time for the big one. India take on England at Birmingham. While the hosts are struggling in the tournament, India just need one win to cement their place in the semis. Hello and welcome to the live blog for this all important encounter.
12:38 (IST)
12:53 (IST)
England have been taken by surprise by the slowness of pitches, with Jonny Bairstow publicly wondering how things have been different from bilateral series over the last two years. Kohli said India were able to adapt because they had no pre-conceived notions of conditions. "It is not my problem, to be honest," he said when asked about England's mindset. "We didn't come here with any kind of expectation of how the pitches are going to be. To be a good quality side, you need to adapt to the situation that is in front of you. In the last two games, I literally experienced that the pitch deteriorated while I was playing.
12:49 (IST)
"So anyone can beat anyone on the day. We got a scare from Afghanistan, another low-scoring game against the West Indies. So you can't take anything for granted. It's the way it is right now. The other teams have outplayed England on occasions, and that can happen to any side. Although we haven't lost a game until now, we still can't be complacent as a side. The reason why we won all the games that we've played is because we've been very professional and precise in pressure moments."
12:42 (IST)
Virat Kohli said he was slightly surprised by England's struggles in the recent games, adding that India were successful because they expected pressure to play a big part in the World Cup. "Everyone is a bit surprised, we thought England is probably going to dominate in their own conditions," he told reporters ahead of Sunday's clash against England in Birmingham. "But as I said at the beginning of the tournament, that pressure is going to be a massive factor to handle, and low scores are going to be defended. I said that because I have played two World Cups and that usually happens in such a big tournament where all teams are very strong.
12:38 (IST)
12:53 (IST)
12:49 (IST)
12:42 (IST)
12:38 (IST)
