LIVE: India vs England Latest Score, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Yash Dhull's India Aim For Record-extending Fifth Title

India Under 19, on the other hand, will rely on their bowlers more to take them through in the Saturday game. It won’t be wrong to say that it will be a contest between England batters and Indian bowlers in the final.

The Men in Blue defeated the defending champions in the quarter-final and Australia in the semi-final by five wickets and 96 runs respectively.

India vs England Live Score, ICC Under 19 World Cup Weather Forecast

Rain can interrupt the final between England Under 19 and Australia Under 19. The weather forecast predicts rain showers for Saturday, February 05 while the precipitation chances are 50 percent. The temperature can hover around 27 degrees Celsius with humidity and wind speed at 73 percent and 16 km/h respectively.

When will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 final, England Under 19 (EN-U19) vs India Under 19 ( IN-U19) start?

The match will be played on February 05, Saturday.

Where will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 final, England Under 19 (EN-U19) vs India Under 19 ( IN-U19) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

What time will the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between England Under 19 (EN-U19) and India Under 19 (IN-U19) begin?

The match will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Under 19 (EN-U19) vs India Under 19 (IN-U19) final match?

England Under 19 vs India Under 19 match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England Under 19 (EN-U19) vs India Under 19 (IN-U19) match?

England Under 19 vs India Under 19 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

EN-U19 vs IN-U19 ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 Probable XIs

England Under 19 probable XI: Alex Horton (wk), George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, Rehan Ahmed, Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden, William Luxton, George Bell

India Under 19 probable playing XI: Kaushal Tambe, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk)

