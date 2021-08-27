India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test at Leeds, Day 3: England 432 All Out, Lead by 354

Live score, India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3. England 432 all out. Ollie Robinson b Jasprit Bumrah. Wild slog and a miss. That's, finally, the end of England innings. Massive lead of 354. Huge effort needed by India to even make England bat again. Will they be able to?
India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 live score: England 431 for 9. Craig Overton lbw Mohammed Shami 32. Plumb. Full and straight, he plays across slightly and misses. Reviews in vain. India close to batting again.
Live score, India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3: England 431 for 8. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja to start proceedings for India. One boundary in Shami's first over.
So, the rain has cleared. Conditions still overcast though, which means England will be looking to bowl soon. Let's see how much they can add.
India vs England, 3rd Test update: Day 3 is set to be delayed? There's a light rain at Headingley now and the pitch is under cover.
Indian bowlers worked really hard and asked a lot of questions but didn’t get much help from the wicket, which has changed massively since the opening day of the third Test, said England batsman Dawid Malan on Thursday.Malan, playing his first Test in three years, hit a splendid 70 and added 139 runs for the third wicket with skipper Joe Root as England reached 423 for 8 at stumps on day two to take a massive lead of 345.
“It happens sometimes, but there is no need to feel low, because still there are two Tests left, Shami said at the virtual post-day press conference after the second day’s play, when asked how such a day affects the team mentally in the middle of the series. India were bundled out for a meagre 78 in the first innings on the first day of the third Test against England. The visitors in reply posted a mammoth 423/8 as they rode on skipper Joe Root’s stroke-filled 121, to take a 345-run lead when stumps were drawn on the second day.
Advantage India?
Lots of cloud around in Headingley and a drizzle as well ☔️#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NgmEHChEpJ— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 27, 2021
Root notched up his 39th ton for England and in the process also became the player to have scored the most international centuries for England across formats. He went past Alastair Cook’s 38 hundreds during his 23rd century in Tests. His 16 centuries in ODIs is already a record for the most hundreds by an England batsman in one-dayers. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have scored 27 centuries each in Tests, while Kane Williamson has scored 24 tons. Joe Root has 23 centuries to his name and this battle at the top has taken a rather interesting turn now.
If we focus on 2021, Joe Root has scored 1398 runs in 21 innings of 11 matches at an average of 70. He has smashed six hundreds and a half-century at a strike rate of 58. His highest score for the year so far is 228 runs. Coming back to the current series, Root can still bat in a maximum of 5 more innings and has the chance to score the most Test runs in a year.
England Test captain Joe Root is in the form of his life and it is proving to be a career-defining year for the right-hander. This year, he has scored 1398 runs at a time when no other batsman in the world has even touched 750 runs. He has been relentless against India in the ongoing Test series. After notching up centuries in the first couple of Test matches, Root smashed another one in the third Test at Leeds. He was eventually dismissed for 121 runs, but not before he put England in an almost undefeatable position.
Hello and welcome to the third day of the third Test match between India and England at Leeds.
India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test at Leeds, Day 3:Joe Root stamped his authority over the Indian bowling attack with a third masterful hundred in as many games, putting England in a dominant position on day two of the second Test here on Thursday.
INDIA VS ENGLAND FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS
Though India won at Lord’s, they were not able to trouble Root (121 off 165) and the England skipper extended his purple patch with his 23rd Test hundred and sixth of the year to take his team to a commanding 423 for eight at stumps on day two.
England now lead by 345 runs.
After openers Rory Burns (61 off 153) and Haseeb Hameed (68 off 195) gave England the start they were desperately looking for, Root and Dawid Malan (70 off 128) shared a brisk 139-run stand off 189 balls to pile misery on the Indians who were all out for 78 on day one.
Root as usual was a delight to watch, scoring runs at will and all around the wicket. His 14 boundaries included his trademark punch through the cover, which brought about his fifty before he flicked one between mid on and midwicket to get to three figures.
Such was the range on offer that he also swept and reverse swept left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Barring Mohammed Shami, the Indian pacers had another ordinary day and Root made them pay for their erratic line and length.
With his 23rd hundred, Root equalled Kevin Pietersen’s record and is now only behind Alastair Cook (33).
Jasprit Bumrah managed to get one past Root’s watertight defence late in the final session to end a memorable innings in front of his home crowd. India managed to pick five wickets in the session but the damage had already been done.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking