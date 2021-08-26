India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test at Leeds, Day 2: India's Backs to the Wall at Headingly as England Push for Dominance

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the third Test at Leeds. Before we begin, let's ask ourselves, can India still win this?
India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test at Leeds, Day 2: England great James Anderson ripped through the top order as India collapsed to 78 all out on the first day of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday. In reply, England were 120 for no loss with both openers – Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed – scoring unbeaten half-centuries. Hameed was on 60 while Burns was on 52 at stumps.
Everything went wrong for India right from the beginning, barring the toss. Once India opted to bat, James Anderson took over. By the end of 40.4 overs, only Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) made double digit scores as India suffered a terrible collapse.
Anderson took 3-6 in eight overs, including the prize wicket of India captain Virat Kohli for the seventh time in his career.
Both Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3-14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.
