India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test at Leeds, Day 1: India Look for Unassailable Lead at Leeds

He said that the team management will assess the pitch on how it could behave on the third and fourth days before making a call on Ashwin. “As far as Ashwin playing in concerned we are quite surprised to see the pitch the way it was. We could see a lot of surface which honestly I did not expect would be the case. “I thought there would be lot of grass on the pitch. It will be more spicy and lively. But it won’t be the case," said Kohli. The four-pronged Indian pace attack that ran through the England batting line-up on the fifth day of the second Test at Lord’s may have discouraged the home team from leaving grass. “… So anything is possible," Kohli said.
India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said there is no reason to change the winning combination but did not shut the door on R Aswhin’s inclusion in the playing XI, saying pitch can bring the seasoned off-spinner back into the picture in England. There has been a debate on benching the senior off-spinner Ashwin till now but Kohli made it clear that he is not deliberating any change in the winning XI for the match beginning Wednesday. “We have got no reason to change anything, unless people have niggles which we have not encountered since we finished the last Test. You do not want to disturb the winning combination, especially when the team achieved such an incredible win in the second Test," he said.
August 24, marked the 50th anniversary - golden jubilee - of India winning their first-ever Test series in England. It is also the eve of India’s third Test against England, which if they win will ensure that they won’t lose the series. “Honestly, I don’t think much about history. For us, what matters as a team is that wherever we play in the world, what matters are the decisions that we take at that moment. We don’t want to chase anything, or remember anything," said Kohli to the media in a bid to keep his focus on the ongoing series.
His impeccable line and length and control has troubled the home batsmen consistently. Eight of his 11 wickets came at the Lord’s Test that India won by 151 runs.
Kohli said the tour of Australia took his confidence to another level.
“I was not surprised at all (with his growth) because I have seen him from close quarters. He is a guy who has always had the skill. You need the confidence to back that skill, the Australia series provided him with that boost and confidence," Kohli said at a virtual media interaction on the eve of the third Test.
Mohammed Siraj’s meteoric rise is hardly a surprise for India skipper Virat Kohli who says the pacer’s confidence has now risen to a level where he believes that he can get any batsman out at any point of the game. The youngest in a lethal quartet also comprising Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma, the 27-year-old Hyderabad pacer has taken 11 wickets in the first two Tests of the series against England.
India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test at Leeds, Day 1:A supremely confident India will look to tighten the noose around a struggling England and captain Virat Kohli will be expected to overcome his prolonged lean patch when the third Test of the five-match series begins in Leeds on Wednesday.
Kohli’s last international hundred came in November 2019 and though he has scored a couple of 40s in the series so far, the expectations have always been sky high from the modern great.
He looked a tad vulnerable around the off-stump in the first two Tests and one can expect him to present a tighter technique when the ball is pitched on the fourth stump at Headingley.
The form of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had also been a cause of concern for India but that has been put to rest after the experienced duo batted for almost 50 overs on day four of the Lord’s Test and were responsible for taking the game to the final day before the Indian pacers scripted a famous win.
The performance of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has been the biggest plus for India in the batting department. Both have showed remarkable temperament and technique in testing conditions to give the team a solid start.
Rahul, who was drafted into the team in place of injured Mayank Agarwal, has grown in confidence with each innings and seem to be sure about which balls to play and which ones to leave, which is critical for success in English conditions.
Rohit too has looked in sublime touch and only needs to figure when to play his trademark pull shot, having fallen to that stroke twice in the series so far.
Rishabh Pant will play the way he plays and Ravindra Jadeja has also done a decent job at number seven. It can be said that he is playing in the team more as a batsman than as a left-arm spinner.
With conditions expected to be cold and favourable for the pacers at Headingley, India are expected to retain the four-prong pace attack, leaving no space for R Ashwin once again.
Shardul Thakur is fully fit but it is unlikely that Kohli will make any changes in the pace attack which won India the game on day five at Lord’s.
