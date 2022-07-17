India vs England 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Coverage on TV And Online

India and England will meet in the third and final ODI on Sunday as the three-match series is currently tied 1-1. The series decider is set to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Rohit Sharma’s men kicked off the series on a convincing note after securing a 10-wicket in the first match. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah scalped six wickets conceding just 19 runs. Bumrah’s magical spell helped him to register India’s third-best bowling figures in ODIs.

Bumrah ran through the English batting lineup as the hosts could only manage to post a paltry total of 110. India, during the run chase, scored the winning runs without losing a wicket and with 188 balls to spare.

The Jos Buttler-led side scripted a prompt comeback in the second match as they managed to defeat India by a convincing margin of 100 runs to level the three-match ODI series.

Ahead of Sunday’s (July 17) third ODI match between India and England; here is all you need to know:

What date India vs England 2022, 3rd ODI will be played?

The third ODI match between India and England will take place on July 17, Sunday.

Where will the India vs England 2022, 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI match between India and England will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the India vs England 2022, 3rd ODI begin?

The third ODI match between India and England will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2022, 3rd ODI match?

England vs India third ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs England 2022, 3rd ODI match?

India vs England third ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND vs ENG Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England Predicted Line-up: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

