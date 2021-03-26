India vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI online

An all-round performance by India saw them clinch the first match of the three-match ODI series. The hosts had enough runs on the board and they withstood the pressure nicely to go one one up in the 3-match ODI series.

However, heading into this match, both sides have a number of injury concerns to deal with. India will be sweating over the fitness of Rohit Sharma, while England could be without Sam Billings.

India’s debutants were impressive in the first match – both Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya showed superb tenacity in this match and they have added depth to the side.

When will the England tour of India 2021 2nd ODI India vs England start?

The England tour of India 2021 1st T20I will be played on Friday, March 26.

Where will the England tour of India 2021 2nd ODI India vs England be played?

The England tour of India 2021 2nd ODI India vs England will be played at the MCA Stadium, Pune India.

What time will the England tour of India 2021 2nd ODI India vs England begin?

The England tour of India 2021 2nd ODI India vs England will commence at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England tour of India 2021 2nd ODI India vs England?

The England tour of India 2021 2nd ODI India vs England will be live on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England tour of India 2021 2nd ODI India vs England?

Cricket fans can watch England tour of India 2021 2nd ODI India vs England on Hotstar streaming app.

India vs England 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings/Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood