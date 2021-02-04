- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
India vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ind vs Eng Today’s 1st Test Match Match Online
England tour of India 2021: IND vs ENG, Test Match Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check IND vs ENG match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today’s match online.
- Updated: February 4, 2021, 11:10 AM IST
England will take on India in the first Test match at Chennai and both teams will be battling it out for the spot in the World Test Championship final. New Zealand have already qualified for the final and the result of this series will have a huge bearing on the second finalist.
India created history when they knocked down Australia 2-1 with a depleted squad and now with almost all their first-choice players available, they are hot favourites to clinch this match.
England, on the other hand, showed their form when they blanked Sri Lanka in their last Test series in Sri Lanka.
When will the England tour of India 2021Test match 1 India vs England start?
The England tour of India 2021Test match 1 India vs England will be played on Friday, February 05.
Where will the England tour of India 2021Test match 1 India vs England be played?
The England tour of India 2021Test match 1 India vs England will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India.
What time will the England tour of India 2021Test match 1 India vs England begin?
The England tour of India 2021Test match 1 India vs England will commence at 9.30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the England tour of India 2021Test match 1 India vs England?
The England tour of India 2021Test match 1 India vs England will be live on Star Sports Network.
How do I watch live streaming of the England tour of India 2021Test match 1 India vs England?
Cricket fans can watch India tour of England tour of India 2021Test match 1 India vs England on Hotstar streaming app.
India vs England Test Match 1 Predicted Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma
England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (WK), Dom Bess, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
