India vs England: Looking Forward to Sharing a Dressing Room with Virat Kohli - Rahul Tewatia

Consistent performances for Haryana in domestic cricket and a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has seen all-rounder Rahul Tewatia break into the national team, as the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the T20I series against England on Saturday. Tewatia rose to prominence with his performances in the 2020 edition of the IPL, but the spin-bowling all-rounder believes it is the challenge he faced while playing for Haryana that has made him a better cricketer.

"Imagine fighting it out for a place in the team which has legends like Amit Mishra bhai. Then you had Jayant Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal has also represented the state team whenever he has not been busy playing for India. The level of competition for spinners in the Haryana team is one of the toughest I would say. Finding a place and performing for Haryana not only gave me confidence but also helped me back my skills," he told ANI.

Asked how he would react to days when he did not perform considering the level of competition in the state team, Tewatia said that the support of the Haryana Cricket Association and former BCCI Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry has helped him face all challenges.

"Yes, it can get tough some times when you have a bad game here and there, but there has been immense support from HCA. Not to forget how Anirudh sir has always instilled confidence in me. He was always a call away and ensured that I only looked at the positive side and backed my game," he pointed.

Tewatia is also excited about sharing the dressing room with some of the biggest names in international cricket.

"So far, I played against Virat Kohli in the IPL. Now I will play with him and share the dressing room with him. Cannot wait to share the dressing room with him and some of the best cricketers in world cricket. It will be all about learning from them and understanding how they compete against the best in the business and succeed," he smiled.

(With ANI inputs)