India vs England: 'Lord Shardul Thakur' Trends as Bowler Picks Two Wickets in an Over

Shardul Thakur has made his place in the Indian cricket team as the crisis man with the ball. In the past few Test series, Shardul has always provided India with important breakthroughs. Yet again, in the first Test series against England, the right arm medium fast bowler provided his side with the most crucial wicket of the match. As England’s batting order collapsed on Day 1, skipper Joe Root was the lone man standing. The wickets kept falling on the opposite end, courtesy Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Apart from Root, no one was able to offer resistance to England’s innings. Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler got out in quick succession, but Root was still a threat. Team India skipper Virat Kohli handed over the ball to Shardul. Picking two wickets in an over has also become a child’s play for the cricketer. Earlier this year in March, during the limited over series against England, he took two wickets in one over in three consecutive matches. Once again, Shardul not only dismissed Root but also removed Ollie Robinson in the same over.

BCCI took to Twitter and, sharing a still of Shardul, informed that the cricketer had scalped two wickets straight away. “Shardul is introduced into the attack, and he strikes straight away. Joe Root and Robinson depart in the same over,” the post read.

.@imShard is introduced into the attack and he strikes straight away.Joe Root and Robinson depart in the same over. Live - https://t.co/TrX6JMiei2 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/i7IR09aojW — BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2021

Twitterati wasted no time in hailing the cricketer for his outstanding spell. Users referred to him as ‘Lord Shardul Thakur’ and joked that he now seeks “full izzat now (full respect).”

LORD SHARDUL for a ReasonJustify his place over AshwinThanks Skipper's #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/5CUIYEBeM6— Mohit Singh Chamyal (@cric8holic) August 4, 2021

Lord Shardul thakur 🙏🙏— Praveen Kumar (@Praveen78424414) August 4, 2021

Lord - keep on provingLord Thakur >>>>>>>> whole cricket — RK-ARJUN™ (@Rkarjun71834482) August 4, 2021

Lord shardul 😍— Amit Thakur (@Amit___493) August 4, 2021

The Men In Blue ended Day 1 on 21/0 after dismissing England 183.

