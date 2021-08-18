India vs England, Lord's Test: Virat Kohli Sledges 'Big Mouth' Ollie Robinson; WATCH

The fifth and the final day of the Lord’s Test match held all cricket fans by their seats. From the stellar knocks by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to some fantastic bowling by India, England stood no chance. The day started with the England side winning and draw as the two possible outcomes of the match, but the 89-run stand between Jasprit and Shami spilt cold water on it. In the last two sessions, it was either the match was getting drawn or the Virat Kohli-led side would taste victory. As the excitement was high, Kohli tried to annoy Ollie Robinson when he came in to bat.

At that point of the match, India needed 3 wickets to bring the game home. Referring to Cheteshwar Pujara’s 206-ball 45-run knock, Kohli passed a nasty comment to sledge Robinson during the fourth innings of the game. Pujara’s 100-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane in the second innings played a vital part in India’s win.

Kohli’s voice got recorded on the stumps mics and a Twitter user shared the video.Indicating to Robinson, Kohli said, “Pujj (Pujara), How boring was your innings? Maybe, that’s how you survive in a test match." Calling Robindon “big mouth,” the Indian skipper said, “Come on, Gonna bring your sheets today?”

Watch the video here –

The sledging between the two sides started when Bumrah bowled a number of bouncers at James Anderson in the first innings of the second Test match. Later, the English bowlers also tried to give the Indian batsmen a taste of their own medicine.Later, when asked about the same during a post-match presentation, player of the match KL Rahul stated that all 11 Indians would hit back if the England side sledge even one of their players.

After registering victory in the Lord’s Test by a margin of 151 runs, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the 5-match Test series. The two teams will lock horns in the third Test which is slated to be held at Headingley, Leeds, starting August 25.

