India vs England: Loss in Chennai Continues Virat Kohli's Recent Poor Run as India's Test Captain India have now lost 4 consecutive Test matches under Virat Kohli's leadership. Both of India's wins Down Under came when Ajinkya Rahane was leading the side.

India's 227-run loss to England in the opening Test of the four-match series in Chennai was not the way Virat Kohli and co. would have wanted international cricket in India to resume. India came into this series on the back of an impressive performance in Brisbane that helped them seal the four-match Test series against Australia 2-1. However, they were comprehensively outplayed by an England side who looked up to the task since Day 1 of the Test match. The loss also has major implications for India's chances of making the World Test Championship final, as they will now need a 2-1 series win to face New Zealand in the final.

However, what is perhaps more concerning for India is that they have now lost 4 consecutive Test matches under Virat Kohli's leadership. Both of India's wins Down Under came when Ajinkya Rahane was leading the side.

It is a run of form as skipper that Kohli will want to overcome in the second Test against England, also set to be held in Chennai. Let us look back at the other Tests India lost under Kohli's stewardship.

New Zealand vs India, 2020 - NZ Won By 10 Wickets

The beginning of 2020 did not go well for the Indian cricket team. The first of a two-Test match series against New Zealand began in poor fashion when, put in to bat first after Kane Williamson won the toss, India could muster only 165 before being bundled out. Ajinkya Rahane's 46 was the standout innings, with 6 players registering single-digit scores.

In reply, New Zealand managed a respectable 348 to take a first innings lead that India just about overhauled, scoring 191 in the second innings. The home team got the 9 runs required for the win with consummate ease.

New Zealand vs India, 2020 - NZ Won By 7 Wickets

India fared better in the second Test of the series - at least in the first innings. Sent in to bat first once again, India managed only 242 before being bundled out in 63 overs. Amazingly, they then took a slender first innings lead of 7 runs as they dismissed the home team for 235.

However, any morale boost from the first innings was short lived as New Zelanad's pace bowlers made light work of India in the second innings, dismissing them for a paltry 124. They chased down the target of 132 in 36 overs, losing 3 wickets along the way.

Australia vs India, 2020 - AUS Won By 8 Wickets

India may have won the Test series against Australia but they began the series in the worst way possible. Batting first, they were bundled out for 244 but dismissed Australia for 191 to take a 53-run lead into the second innings.

However, an unprecedented batting collapse saw India score just 36 in the second innings, with not even one batsman registering a score in the double digits. Australia chased down the 90-run target with ease.