India vs England: Loss in Chennai Continues Virat Kohli's Recent Poor Run as India's Test Captain

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England: Loss in Chennai Continues Virat Kohli's Recent Poor Run as India's Test Captain
India have now lost 4 consecutive Test matches under Virat Kohli's leadership. Both of India's wins Down Under came when Ajinkya Rahane was leading the side.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 9, 2021, 3:37 PM IST
India's 227-run loss to England in the opening Test of the four-match series in Chennai was not the way Virat Kohli and co. would have wanted international cricket in India to resume. India came into this series on the back of an impressive performance in Brisbane that helped them seal the four-match Test series against Australia 2-1. However, they were comprehensively outplayed by an England side who looked up to the task since Day 1 of the Test match. The loss also has major implications for India's chances of making the World Test Championship final, as they will now need a 2-1 series win to face New Zealand in the final.
However, what is perhaps more concerning for India is that they have now lost 4 consecutive Test matches under Virat Kohli's leadership. Both of India's wins Down Under came when Ajinkya Rahane was leading the side.
WTC Points Table: England Win Hurts India Chances, Latter Need to Take Series 2-1 to Qualify
It is a run of form as skipper that Kohli will want to overcome in the second Test against England, also set to be held in Chennai. Let us look back at the other Tests India lost under Kohli's stewardship.
New Zealand vs India, 2020 - NZ Won By 10 Wickets
The beginning of 2020 did not go well for the Indian cricket team. The first of a two-Test match series against New Zealand began in poor fashion when, put in to bat first after Kane Williamson won the toss, India could muster only 165 before being bundled out. Ajinkya Rahane's 46 was the standout innings, with 6 players registering single-digit scores.
Anderson, Leach Rout India To Earn England A Massive and Rare Win
In reply, New Zealand managed a respectable 348 to take a first innings lead that India just about overhauled, scoring 191 in the second innings. The home team got the 9 runs required for the win with consummate ease.
New Zealand vs India, 2020 - NZ Won By 7 Wickets
India fared better in the second Test of the series - at least in the first innings. Sent in to bat first once again, India managed only 242 before being bundled out in 63 overs. Amazingly, they then took a slender first innings lead of 7 runs as they dismissed the home team for 235.
However, any morale boost from the first innings was short lived as New Zelanad's pace bowlers made light work of India in the second innings, dismissing them for a paltry 124. They chased down the target of 132 in 36 overs, losing 3 wickets along the way.
Australia vs India, 2020 - AUS Won By 8 Wickets
India may have won the Test series against Australia but they began the series in the worst way possible. Batting first, they were bundled out for 244 but dismissed Australia for 191 to take a 53-run lead into the second innings.
Thieves Break Into Former Australia Skipper Ricky Ponting's House in Melbourne, Steal Car
However, an unprecedented batting collapse saw India score just 36 in the second innings, with not even one batsman registering a score in the double digits. Australia chased down the 90-run target with ease.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking