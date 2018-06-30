India vs England: Malan Roped in as Cover for Curran For First T20 Against India

Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: June 30, 2018, 6:10 PM IST
Dawid Malan (Getty Images)

London: Left-handed batsman Dawid Malan might get a chance to play in the first T20 international against India at Old Trafford on Tuesday after he was called up as a cover for seamer Tom Curran in the England squad for their three-match series.

Curran, who suffered a minor side strain, is expected to be fit for the second and third T20I at Cardiff and Bristol respectively.




The 30-year-old Malan, who made his debut with a 44-ball 78 against South Africa, has played five T20s for England, scoring 250 runs at a rate of 150.6 runs per 100 balls.

"I got a message from (national selector) Ed Smith saying I had been called up for one game," said Malan.

"I'm just delighted to be part of the squad. (T20) gave me a great opportunity to show what I could do as a player and express myself. It's nice to be in and around it again and back around the England boys and hopefully I get an opportunity."

England will also play three ODIs against India before the five-Test series.

First Published: June 30, 2018, 5:58 PM IST

