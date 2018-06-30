India vs England: Malan Roped in as Cover for Curran For First T20 Against India

Curran, who suffered a minor side strain, is expected to be fit for the second and third T20I at Cardiff and Bristol respectively.
Dawid Malan has been added to our IT20 squad for the match at Emirates Old Trafford— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 30, 2018
He will cover for Tom Curran, who is still recovering from a side strain
Tom is expected to be fit for the 2nd & 3rd matches in the Vitality IT20 Series
Squad info: https://t.co/nb0E0OMVTX pic.twitter.com/10JU5fvnVa
The 30-year-old Malan, who made his debut with a 44-ball 78 against South Africa, has played five T20s for England, scoring 250 runs at a rate of 150.6 runs per 100 balls.
"I got a message from (national selector) Ed Smith saying I had been called up for one game," said Malan.
"I'm just delighted to be part of the squad. (T20) gave me a great opportunity to show what I could do as a player and express myself. It's nice to be in and around it again and back around the England boys and hopefully I get an opportunity."
England will also play three ODIs against India before the five-Test series.
First Published: June 30, 2018, 5:58 PM IST