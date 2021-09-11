India vs England, Manchester Test Cancelled Live Updates: Match Could be Rescheduled For Next Summer

ECB has also apologised to the fans who purchased tickets for thr 5th Test while adding the board is looking towards scheduling the cancelled contest next summer.
“A huge amount has happened over the last 24 hours, and from one cricket lover to another I want to say how sorry I am for all the inconvenience caused by the cancellation of this Test match," Harrison said in a statement on Friday.
“We were all looking forward to what promised to be the culmination of this brilliant Test Series, and I’m so disappointed at not being able to get the match played. I have heard many stories today of people who planned for months or saved hard during this pandemic to have a special day out with friends and family. To not see that happen is hard to take. Refunds to ticket holders will be issued shortly, and although this will be no consolation to many, we will try to reschedule this long-awaited Emirates Old Trafford Test next summer," Harrison said.
Tom Harrison said the looming restart of the lucrative Indian Premier League had no part to play in the dramatic cancellation of the fifth Test between England and India on Friday. “Let me be super-clear about this — I don’t think the IPL has got anything to do with this," he said. “This is not a situation which has been created by a rescheduled IPL. I fundamentally do not believe that for a second."
The International Cricket Council are now set to decide the result of the match and series — which India led 2-1 to leave them on the brink of a notable double after their series win in Australia earlier this year — although a quick verdict is unlikely.
The big news today is that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison reportedly attended the book launch event of Ravi Shastri last month which is being linked to the covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the fallout surrounding the Manchester Test which was cancelled on Friday. We will bring to you all the latest development as the ECB and BCCI try to find an amicable solution to the ongoing impasse.
India vs England, Manchester Test Cancelled Live Updates: The mystery over the fate of the India-England five-match Test series is still unknown after a dramatic Friday that saw the final contest in Manchester being called off a couple of hours before the toss. Both England and Wales Cricket Board and the BCCI have released their separate statements which prove that the two bodies have a different interpretation of why the Manchester Test was cancelled.
While ECB maintains that failure to field a team because of covid fears in Indian camp resulted in the decision, BCCI says the covid outbreak in their contingent was the reason. On surface, the reason seem similar but their respective repercussions are significant. We have explained the full fallout of the development here.
If BCCI and ECB do not find an amicable solution, then it will be up to the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee to look into the matter. If ECB does not agree to BCCI’s stand the series being cancelled, thus India taking a 2-1 win, they could contest the result under a Dispute Resolution Committee. “It’s a decision for ICC to think about in the context of the World Test Championship,” Harrison said.
Meanwhile, Harrison has said that ECB is trying to reschedule the match next summer and apologised to the fans who made arrangements to watch the match.
Another angle to this cancellation is that if this the 5th Test is deemed to be cancelled due to Covid, ECB will lose out on the insurance on refunding of the ticket sales, estimated to be about estimated to about GBP 10 million, as per Cricbuzz.
