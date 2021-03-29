India vs England: Michael Vaughan Comes up With Cheeky Tweet After India Drop Four Catches

Even though Team India won the final ODI against England and won the series 2-1, the fielding by the team was below par. The team kept on missing catches, that put extra pressure on the bowlers. As a result of that Sam Curran almost too England home with an unbeaten 95. There were as many as four drop catches, two alone by Hardik Pandya, who is one of the safest fielders.

In the dying moments of the match Shardul Thakur dropper Mark Wood, while T Natarajan spilled the catch of Sam Curran. Seeing this, Michael Vaughan tweeted something cheeky and hilarious. He wrote, “I am afraid my fielding academy is open again this week for all the Indian Team !!!#INDvENG.

“

Chasing 330 for a win, England kept on losing timely wickets and at one stage were 155/5. But then came in Sam Curran who almost threatened to take his side home against improbable odds.

Hosts were equally responsible for this late resistance as they dropped Curran on two occasions. Earlier Ben Stokes was also dropped. On both occasions, Hardik Pandya was the culprit. Meanwhile Curran went onto pace his innings brilliantly, picking up singles and then changing gears effortlessly. As many as 18 runs came off the 47th over but India were lucky enough to reduce the equation to 14 off the final over. Curran was ably assisted by Mark Wood and both shared a counter-attacking 60 run stand for the ninth wicket to make life difficult for Kohli. But once Mark Wood was gone, the 22-year-old gave up on singles. T Natarajan, who was bowling the final over, gave no runs off the third and fourth balland the equation became impossible to achieve. With India’s fate and series sealed, head coach Ravi Shastri breathed a sigh of relief in the dug out.

Earlier Shardul Thakur bowled brilliantly to pick four wickets. He managed to dismiss Dawid Malan (50 off 50) and Liam Livingtsone (36 off 31) in quick succession to derail England’s chase midway. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had dismissed dangerman Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow to reduce England to 28/2.