- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
India vs England: Michael Vaughan Makes Prediction for Series, Has no Hesitation in Picking Winners
In 2011, under MS Dhoni, India went on to lose 0-4. Following that, it was 1-3 loss for India despite taking an early lead. Whereas in 2018, India were crushed 1-4 under Virat Kohli.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 30, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
After the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Team India will battle it out against hosts England, in a five-Test series, starting in July. While India won the series in 2007, they have lost rather comprehensively in the last three series away from home. Once again, former skipper Michael Vaughan has predicted a similar fate for the Virat Kohli-led side.
“England will win. It’s in England… I mean you all have to look at the trends over the last few years. Everytime England have gone to India, they’ve been hammered. And everytime India have come to England, they’ve been hammered. That’s the fact. And I think that will carry on. England are a team at home that are very, very difficult to beat with the Duke ball,” Vaughan told CricTracker.
In 2011, under MS Dhoni, India went on to lose 0-4. Following that, it was 1-3 loss for India despite taking an early lead. Whereas in 2018, India were crushed 1-4 under Virat Kohli. On the other hand, former India skipper Rahul Dravid feels India have a great opportunity to win in England. “I really do think India have a very good chance this time,” Dravid had said during a webinar earlier this month.
“There’s no question about England’s bowling. Whatever bowling attack England put on the park, especially their seam-bowling attack, is going to be fantastic. They have a lot of players to pick and choose from and that’s going to be terrific. But if you look at their top six or top seven, you really think of one great batsman, a world-class batsman who is Joe Root.”
Not only that,former England spinner Monty Panesar also felt that India could be the winners this time around, and can crush the opposition 5-0.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
