India vs England: Michael Vaughan Wants Zak Crawley Dropped, Says Joe Root is Only High Class Batsman

Former England captain Michael Vaughan urged the team to drop Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley for the second Test against India, preferring Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan. Crawley managed only 6 while Sibley made 28, the duo extending their poor form. England got to 303 in their second innings thanks to a century from Joe Root, and India need 157 more runs on the final day with nine wickets in hand.

Jasprit Bumrah Picks 5, Joe Root Scores Ton, India Need 157 More for Win

“Zak Crawley could be a high-class Test match player but he’s not got enough runs," Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special. “I wouldn’t play Crawley at Lord’s but he could well go to Australia.

BCCI To Give Cash Rewards for Medal Winners, CSK to Award Rs 1 Crore for Neeraj Chopra

“He could suit going out of this environment for a while, play some different formats, iron out his technique. It could refresh him.

“Dom Sibley has done enough to stay in the side but you wonder how much further he can progress. He just can’t go up through the gears and the bowlers are able to control him.

“I would bring Haseeb Hameed in for Zak Crawley. I’d also bring Dawid Malan in but he’s clearly not in England’s Test plans.

“Dan Lawrence has the ability to hit some high-quality shots but you certainly wouldn’t mind bowling to him early on in his innings with that technique."

Vaughan hailed Root, saying the century was ‘just pure’.

“That was a wonderful day of Test cricket. That hundred from Joe Root – we’ve seen him play plenty of magnificent innings but that was just pure.

“Those cover drives, the late cuts, the way he played the spinners and Ravindra Jadeja, it was fantastic.

“He would never admit it but he does carry this batting line-up. And it means he’s not always at his smiley, chirpy best. But he was back there today and it’s exactly what you want to see.

“When Joe Root is smiling, no matter the situation of the game, that’s when he’s at his best and it’s a great example to all young players.’

“Joe Root is the sole batter in the team who you feel is of the highest class in Tests. How he can produce that quality under pressure is because he’s got confidence in his technique.

“He didn’t go for that chase against New Zealand because he wasn’t sure of his technique so didn’t want to take the risk.

“But his technique looked so more assured today, he knew exactly what he was doing and that meant he could be positive.

“From where England were two days ago to where they are now, they have a glimmer of hope of winning because of their captain."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here