Moeen Ali Targets England Recall After Impressive County Stint

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 26, 2018, 7:41 PM IST
Moeen Ali has staked claim for an England recall after a thorough all-round show for Worcestershire. Leading the side, the 31-year-old racked up 210 in 277 deliveries before turning it on with the ball returning match-figures of 8 for 89 as Yorkshire were routed by an innings-and-186-runs at Scarborough.

Ali, who has retained his place in the 14-man squad for the fourth Test against India is hoping his recent performances will put him in contention for a place in the starting XI. However, he insists he is not taking anything for granted.

“If I get the nod it will be great, if not then not a problem," said Ali in an interview with Sky Sports. "I don’t take anything for granted. I’m just trying to stay in the present at the moment.

"I’m playing well and I just want to keep up the form with Worcestershire and hopefully with England as well."

Ali has not played for England in the five-day format since being dropped after the first Test against New Zealand in March. However, the all-rounder has since churned out impressive numbers for his county with both bat and ball. With Jonny Bairstow in doubt following a finger injury and Adil Rashid not having too much of an impact in the first three Tests against India, Ali could get the nod for the Southampton Test

“I’m just trying to do my best, put my name up there again and see what happens. If I get the call, then great, but if not I hope the guys that are playing do really well," said Ali.

"For me it’s about preparing to play and if I don’t get the call then obviously I will have to go and play county cricket. I will try to improve and get better in the nets."

After winning the opening two Tests quite convincingly, the hosts had a bit of a setback at Trent Bridge as they went down by 203 runs. Ali, though, is pretty impressed with how England have played so far in the five-match series.

“We’ll see, we are winning 2-1 and playing quite well. I know we lost the last game but I feel like we have played quite well in the Test matches,” he said.

The fourth Test will be played in Southampton from Thursday (August 30).

First Published: August 26, 2018, 12:42 PM IST
