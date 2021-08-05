India vs England: Mohammad Siraj Innovates New Way to Shine Cricket Ball; WATCH

India cricketer Mohammed Siraj did something which will surely amaze his fans. In a viral video, the Hyderabadi was seen shining the ball from Mohammed Shami’s sweat! Yes, in a video posted on Twitter, Siraj can be seen collecting the ball and then handing it over to the bowler(Shami), but not before polishing it with the bowler’s sweat. Thankfully, Shami was drenched in it and Siraj didn’t have to go looking for it.

Siraj shinining the ball.. pic.twitter.com/nKPVvl9PfN— The Illusionist (@JamesKL95) August 5, 2021

Usually bowlers all across the world use sweat to shine the ball, especially in Test matches. The red cherry, half-polished and half-rough, can be extremely effective for making the ball reverse swing.

Kohli vs Anderson resumed at Trent Bridge

India captain Virat Kohli was out first-ball duck to none other than his nemesis James Anderson. Kohli came out after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara, who was also dismissed by the same bowler, and had to face a peach of a ball. It was full and straight right in the ‘corridor of uncertainty’ and Kohli had to play at that one; he nicked it straight to the keeper and Trent Bridge, which saw a complete domination from India earlier, erupted.

This is not the first time Anderson has got Kohli. The King, as he is known among his followers, had a horrendous England tour in 2014. Where he was dismissed four times by ‘Jimmy’; he accounted for just 19 runs while facing him. Kohli returned four years later, and this time excelled as he slammed a couple of centuries. Anderson failed to account for him even once. The battle has resumed IN 2021 and Anderson has taken an early lead.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here