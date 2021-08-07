India vs England: Mohammad Siraj Sledges James Anderson on Day Three; Watch Video Here

India have a slight edge over England in the first Test at Nottingham, as the tail wagged for Virat Kohli & Co. After the hosts scored 183, India managed to take a 95-run lead over them, courtesy some valuable runs by Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj. The Hyderabadi, who doesn’t have great credentials with the bat, also got a boundary,

With the English desperate to get a wicket, there was a few words exchanged between James Anderson and Siraj. The incident happened during the 84th over of innings when Siraj had a swing and miss off Anderson. The latter had something to say to the Indian, and Siraj turned around to give a reply.

Meanwhile, the Indian batting has a few issues to address. The form of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane is a big worry for them. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has reflected on Cheteshwar Pujara’s poor run in Test cricket. James Anderson got the better of Pujara while dismissing the batsman for 4. Chopra opined that Anderson’s delivery to get rid of the India No. 3 was a ‘very good’ one. He pitched around off-stump and moved away, getting the edge of Pujara’s bat.

Chopra further reckoned that Pujara must figure out if he is getting too many unplayable deliveries. The batsman needs to evaluate if he is allowing bowlers to come up with such good balls or if he is genuinely unlucky. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra explained, “There is no shame in getting out to good deliveries but the problem here is that Pujara is getting too many of them. Questions like — why is this happening with me? That is the question that Pujara has to answer.”

