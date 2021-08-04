India vs England: Mohammed Shami is Going to Win it for India, Says Brad Hogg

Indian Men’s Cricket Team will face England between August 4 and August 8. The Virat Kohli-led side will play their first Test match against the hosts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The five match Test series is being played as a part of the second cycle of the World Test Championship 2023. Ahead of the first Test, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has made some strong predictions about the match on his YouTube channel. He spoke about Mohammed Shami in detail and went on to mention how his contributions are going to be highly beneficial for the Indian side.

Lauding Shami’s bowling abilities, Brad said, “If you look at Shami, he bowled brilliantly the last time. He is the one who is going to win it for India. I think he is going to have a lot more luck if he bowls like he did in the World Test championship final.”

Shami made his comeback in the Indian Test team during the ICC World Test Championship final. In the particular match, the 30-year-old cricketer had picked up four wickets in the first innings. In total,Shami has taken 184 wickets over the course of 51 Tests.

The former Australian player also mentioned how luck was not on the Indian bowler’s side when it came to making runs and fielding. However, he was continuously in favour of his bowling skills and opined that he will prove to be a great asset for the men in blue.

Comparing India’s 2018 defeat of 4-1 against England, he said that this time the situation is different,as the team has been on the foreign soil for two months now and has also played a lot of warm up games as well. The 50-year-old cricketer also added, “But this is a new series. So there are no excuses. They should be adjusted to these foreign conditions.”

Meanwhile cricket enthusiasts can watch the match from 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday. The match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network channels. Those willing to watch it online can do so through the Sony LIV app and website.

