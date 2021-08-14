India vs England: Mohammed Siraj’s Bowling Costs England Two Consecutive Wickets

Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj’s mind blowing bowling skills led to two successive wickets of England in the ongoing India vs England Test series. Siraj first bowled out Dominic Sibley followed by Haseeb Hameed. Dominic had managed a total of 11 runs from 44 balls while Haseeb got out on the very first ball. Till now, England has lost a total of three wickets, out of which two have been taken by Siraj and one has been taken by Mohammed Shami. Opener Rory Joseph Burns was bowled out by Shami after he had managed a score of 49 runs from 136 balls. At the end of Day 2 of the second Test match, England’s score stood at 119 runs at the loss of three wickets in 45 overs.

Two in two balls for India as Siraj takes out Sibley and Hameed right after teaTune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Siraj pic.twitter.com/ERCbf3Ttk1 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 13, 2021

ALSO READ | India vs England Second Test Day 3 Live

The Indian team’s score in the first innings of the second Test match is 364 runs. Opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had left many Indian cricket enthusiasts impressed with their performance. Rohit scored 85 runs while Rahul received praises for pulling off 129 runs including 12 fours and one 6. Captain Virat Kohli also made a significant contribution after slamming 42 runs from 103 balls. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant also significantly added to the total with decent scores of 40 runs and 37 runs, respectively. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara’s performance in the first innings was extremely disappointing after they got out after making only 9 runs and one run, respectively.

ALSO READ | India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar Has This to Say on Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara’s Poor Form

The second Test of the ongoing five match Test series will conclude on August 16. The match is being played at the Lord’s stadium. The first Test match between the two sides ended in a draw after rain disrupted play. Indian cricket enthusiasts can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network channel and can live stream it online trough Disney+ Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday, August 14.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here