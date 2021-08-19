India vs England: Monty Panesar Believes Jasprit Bumrah is the Answer to Stop Joe Root’s Juggernaut

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has pointed out key factors that can help India deal with Joe Root’s attack.The England captain has been in great form since the start of the ongoing series against India and has troubled the visitors during each of his innings. Panesar feels that Virat Kohli’s biggest weapon to get rid of Root early is pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Although the England skip has consistently mounted pressure on India, Bumrah has managed to dismiss him twice in the ongoing series.

Speaking to TimesofIndia.com, the former left-arm spinner stated that India can counter Root through Bumrah. He added that Mohammed Siraj is another great choice as the bowler attacks the stumps. "The way to get him (Root) out is to bowl at the fifth stump line and outside the off stump." The former player stated thatboth Bumrah and Siraj possess theability to pressurize any batman.

Thus far in the series, Root has scored 386 runs at an average of 128.66 in the four innings he played. The right-handed batsman has also added two centuries and one fifty against India.The 39-year-old explained that since Root is a batsman who sets his rhythm early on and depends on the flow,it is difficult to stop him once he gets into his groove. India should not let that happen and bowl a tight line to disrupt Root’s form in order to dismiss him early.

"You need to frustrate Root and force him to change his position. If the flow is not happening, he will change his position and game plan. That's what India would want," Panesar signed off.

India took a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the second Test by 151 runs. They will face England at Headingley, Leeds on August 25.

