CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England: Motera Stadium to Host 5 T20Is, Two Tests including IND vs ENG Pink-ball Test in 2021

India vs England: Motera Stadium to Host 5 T20Is, Two Tests including IND vs ENG Pink-ball Test in 2021

The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the pink-ball Test between India and England slated to start on February 24, 2021.

India vs England: Motera Stadium to Host 5 T20Is, Two Tests including IND vs ENG Pink-ball Test in 2021

The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the pink-ball Test between India and England slated to start on February 24, 2021.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Thursday said that the newly-built stadium will host five T20Is and a couple of Tests when the England side visits India for a four-match Test and T20I series, as reported by Sportstar.

More to follow...

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches