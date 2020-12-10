India vs England: Motera Stadium to Host 5 T20Is, Two Tests including IND vs ENG Pink-ball Test in 2021

The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the pink-ball Test between India and England slated to start on February 24, 2021.

The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the pink-ball Test between India and England slated to start on February 24, 2021.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Thursday said that the newly-built stadium will host five T20Is and a couple of Tests when the England side visits India for a four-match Test and T20I series, as reported by Sportstar.

More to follow...