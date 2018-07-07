MS Dhoni Joins Elite Club After Completing 500 International Games

Dhoni has played 497 international matches for India and 3 matches for Asia. He is the ninth player to complete 500 or more international appearances, below is the complete list which includes two more Indians - Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Mahela Jayawardene, Kumara Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting, Shahid Afridi and Jacques Kallis are the other players on the list.
Dhoni has played 90 Test matches, 318 ODIs and 92 T20Is till date. Dhoni scored 4876 runs in Tests - before retiring in 2014, he has 9967 runs in ODIs and 1487 runs in T20Is. He was also at helm when India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.
Congratulations to @msdhoni who walks out to bat in his 500th International game for #TeamIndia.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2gQKneWn90— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2018
The wicket-keeper had a memorable outing in his 500th game as he scored an unbeaten 32 off just 24 balls, continuing his good form from the IPL. His late cameo lifted India to 148/5 in their 20 overs but it wasn't enough as Alex Hales scored an unbeaten 58 to help England win comfortably by 5 wickets.
First Published: July 7, 2018, 2:09 AM IST