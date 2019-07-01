starts in
India vs England | MS Dhoni Leaves Fans Divided After Sluggish Knock

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2019, 12:37 AM IST
India vs England | MS Dhoni Leaves Fans Divided After Sluggish Knock

The stage was set for a vintage M.S. Dhoni finish as India needed 104 off the last 10 overs with the former India skipper just in and warming up at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday. But his attempt to take the game deep saw India left with 57 needed off the last 18 balls. In the end, India finished on 306/5 as England registered a 31-run win, their first over India in 27 years in World Cups. The win saw England stay alive with a chance to qualify for the semi-final stages as Rohit Sharmas 102 went in vain.

Chasing 338 for a win was never going to be easy, but Dhoni's unbeaten innings left the fans divided. While some reminded of his super human abilities which have earned him the nickname of the finisher,

They were some who thought his lack of 'intent' should be questioned,

Others were left seeing the funny side,

When Jadhav joined Dhoni in the middle, India needed 71 runs in 31 deliveries. However, the two didn't show enough intent and kept picking up ones and twos.

“It's up to discussions with the two guys (Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav) who were in there. I think MS (Dhoni) was trying really hard to get the boundary but it wasn't coming off,” Kohli said in the presentation.

On a slowish pitch, the England bowlers also did not make it easy for the Indian batsmen with their clever variations causing trouble.

