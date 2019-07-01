India vs England | MS Dhoni Leaves Fans Divided After Sluggish Knock

The stage was set for a vintage M.S. Dhoni finish as India needed 104 off the last 10 overs with the former India skipper just in and warming up at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday. But his attempt to take the game deep saw India left with 57 needed off the last 18 balls. In the end, India finished on 306/5 as England registered a 31-run win, their first over India in 27 years in World Cups. The win saw England stay alive with a chance to qualify for the semi-final stages as Rohit Sharmas 102 went in vain.
Chasing 338 for a win was never going to be easy, but Dhoni's unbeaten innings left the fans divided. While some reminded of his super human abilities which have earned him the nickname of the finisher,
MS Dhoni when he remained not out in ODI run-chase:Instances: 50India won: 47 timesIndia lost: Twice (v Pakistan at Kolkata in 2013)(v England at Edgbaston in 2019)Match tied: Once (v Sri Lanka at Adelaide in 2012)#ENGvIND #INDvENG #CWC19— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 30, 2019
MS Dhoni when he remained not out in ODI run-chase:Instances: 50India won: 47 timesIndia lost: Twice (v Pakistan at Kolkata in 2013)(v England at Edgbaston in 2019)Match tied: Once (v Sri Lanka at Adelaide in 2012)#ENGvIND #INDvENG #CWC19
Never nice to see arguably the greatest finisher in the ODI game struggle to bat with intent in the last few overs, playing more on memory than form. I still think that MS Dhoni still has one great innings left in him, but we must hope it comes before this World Cup is over..— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 30, 2019
Never nice to see arguably the greatest finisher in the ODI game struggle to bat with intent in the last few overs, playing more on memory than form. I still think that MS Dhoni still has one great innings left in him, but we must hope it comes before this World Cup is over..
They were some who thought his lack of 'intent' should be questioned,
Don't know why the same thing doesn't apply to someone like MS Dhoni. He never questions Dhoni's approach and it is pathetic to see him defend this brand of cricket everytime. #CWC19 #Dhoni #INDvENG— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) June 30, 2019
Don't know why the same thing doesn't apply to someone like MS Dhoni. He never questions Dhoni's approach and it is pathetic to see him defend this brand of cricket everytime. #CWC19 #Dhoni #INDvENG
If there was any team that had the ability to stop India’s winning run. It was England. Dhoni’s approach in the last few overs however was baffling. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 30, 2019
If there was any team that had the ability to stop India’s winning run. It was England. Dhoni’s approach in the last few overs however was baffling.
If you want India to win #CWC19, please retire tonight @msdhoniUnfortunately for India, Kohli won't drop you.— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) June 30, 2019
If you want India to win #CWC19, please retire tonight @msdhoniUnfortunately for India, Kohli won't drop you.
This is not the first time we’ve seen MS Dhoni play like this. And until someone doesn’t hold him accountable, it won’t be the last. #ENGvIND #CWC19— Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) June 30, 2019
This is not the first time we’ve seen MS Dhoni play like this. And until someone doesn’t hold him accountable, it won’t be the last. #ENGvIND #CWC19
Last ten overs :(((((( we gave it away!! Hope we come back strong the next two matches!!! @msdhoni where is da @ChennaiIPL king?!?!?— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) June 30, 2019
Last ten overs :(((((( we gave it away!! Hope we come back strong the next two matches!!! @msdhoni where is da @ChennaiIPL king?!?!?
MS Dhoni no longer claim the best finisher title?— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) June 30, 2019
MS Dhoni no longer claim the best finisher title?
Others were left seeing the funny side,
‘MS was trying really hard to get the boundaries’. Is there an emoji for Virat’s expression when he said that?— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 30, 2019
‘MS was trying really hard to get the boundaries’. Is there an emoji for Virat’s expression when he said that?
Pakistani friends were rooting for Dhoni to do his thing. He, instead, pulled a Misbah on them #CWC19 #indiavsEngland— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 30, 2019
Pakistani friends were rooting for Dhoni to do his thing. He, instead, pulled a Misbah on them #CWC19 #indiavsEngland
When Jadhav joined Dhoni in the middle, India needed 71 runs in 31 deliveries. However, the two didn't show enough intent and kept picking up ones and twos.
“It's up to discussions with the two guys (Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav) who were in there. I think MS (Dhoni) was trying really hard to get the boundary but it wasn't coming off,” Kohli said in the presentation.
On a slowish pitch, the England bowlers also did not make it easy for the Indian batsmen with their clever variations causing trouble.
India vs England | MS Dhoni Leaves Fans Divided After Sluggish Knock
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019
WI v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019
IND v BANBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings