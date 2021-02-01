- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
India vs England: 'Never Had Questions Over Virat Kohli's Test Captaincy' - Gautam Gambhir
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir backed Virat Kohli as captain of the Test team, saying he never had question marks over his ODI or Test match leadership.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 1, 2021, 3:50 PM IST
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir backed Virat Kohli as captain of the Test team, saying he never had question marks over his ODI or Test match leadership. Gambhir said Kohli has done well as captain in Test cricket and expected India to grow further under him.
India Scared to Play Under Virat Kohli, Opines Former Australia Cricketer
"Time and times again! Yes, Virat Kohli is the leader, but I’m sure he gotta be as happy as the rest of the squad as well, but at the same time, yes, he has done really well in Test cricket. I’ve always had question marks on his T20 captaincy. Never had question marks on his 50-over or his Test match captaincy. India has done really well under his leadership, especially in red ball cricket and I’m sure, India will continue to grow further, under his leadership, especially in red ball cricket," Gambhir said on Star Sports’ show Game Plan.
Gambhir said Kohli would be charged up to lead from the front as a batsman, as a spot in the World Test Championship is at stake.
England Better Sub-continental Travellers But India Will Be Challenging - Ramiz Raja
"As any cricketer would say, it’s not about hundreds, it’s about the runs you can score to help your team win is very important. And yes, it clearly doesn’t matter if Virat hasn’t batted in Australia, obviously he would love to, but the most important thing is that he has to look forward to is the England series and he knows that how important the England series is if they want to qualify for the World Test Championship final."
Gambhir gave his prediction for the series, saying India will win three Tests.
"It has to be 3-0 India or probably 3-1. I’m only going to give a Pink Ball Test match, probably 50-50 to England just from the conditions point of view. I don’t see England winning any of the Test matches with the kind of spin attack they’ve got," he said.
England are coming off a 2-0 sweep in Sri Lanka, but Gambhir said India will be a much stiffer challenge.
"This is going to be a completely different challenge for someone like Joe Root. Yes, he has played really well in Sri Lanka, but when you have to face people like Jasprit Bumrah on any wicket, or for that matter, Ravichandran Ashwin, when his confidence is sky-high after what he has done in Australia, I am sure it is going to be a completely different beast and a completely different ball game."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking