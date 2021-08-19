Nick Compton Faces Backlash Over Virat Kohli Remark: 'Where Were You When Anderson Sledged Jadeja?'

Indian fans came down heavily on Nick Compton after he said that Virat Kohli is the most foul-mouthed cricketer in the world. Compton made this remark after India beat England in Lords’ Test which saw heavy sledging from India skipper Kohli.
“Isn’t Kohli the most foul mouthed individual. I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are," said Compton in a tweet in which he also praised the level-headedness of Sachin Tendulkar, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.
Compton’s criticism was not well taken by millions of Indian cricket fans who worship Virat Kohli, here’s how they reacted:
Where were you when -Anderson Insulted AshwinButtler insulted Philander in his farewell match.
It was England who started with mouth against Bumrah when he came to bat… pic.twitter.com/I55vWshFIG
— Abhi (@Abhicricket18) August 18, 2021
Crying about being sledge by Kohli back in 2012. Really living rent free.— Andy (@WeBleedBlue007) August 18, 2021
@thecompdog was it that bad? In fairness it gave the test and the series a nice little edge. Who doesn’t enjoy watching a grudge match! Hopefully we batter them in the next test!— Dan Pettit (@dan_pettit23) August 18, 2021
What’s Buttler saying to Philander Here pic.twitter.com/YxKtrL5JA6— Umakant (@Umakant_27) August 18, 2021
9 saal phle ka sledging abhi tak yaad hai😭..Kaafi gehra asar pada hai😭— Suraj (@Cricket70142806) August 18, 2021
Compton’s grandfather Denis Compton represented England in 78 Test matches between 1937 and 1957 during a time when cricket was considered a gentleman’s game and had few instances of on-field sledging which became a regular feature from 1970s and gained in proportion during the 1990s and 2000s due to the behaviour of Australian cricketers.
(With agencies)
