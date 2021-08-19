CricketNext

Nick Compton Faces Backlash Over Virat Kohli Remark: 'Where Were You When Anderson Sledged Jadeja?'
Nick Compton Faces Backlash Over Virat Kohli Remark: 'Where Were You When Anderson Sledged Jadeja?'

Compton's criticism was not well taken by millions of Indian cricket fans who worship Virat Kohli.

Indian fans came down heavily on Nick Compton after he said that Virat Kohli is the most foul-mouthed cricketer in the world. Compton made this remark after India beat England in Lords’ Test which saw heavy sledging from India skipper Kohli.

“Isn’t Kohli the most foul mouthed individual. I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are," said Compton in a tweet in which he also praised the level-headedness of Sachin Tendulkar, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

Compton’s criticism was not well taken by millions of Indian cricket fans who worship Virat Kohli, here’s how they reacted:

Compton’s grandfather Denis Compton represented England in 78 Test matches between 1937 and 1957 during a time when cricket was considered a gentleman’s game and had few instances of on-field sledging which became a regular feature from 1970s and gained in proportion during the 1990s and 2000s due to the behaviour of Australian cricketers.

(With agencies)

first published:August 19, 2021, 08:00 IST