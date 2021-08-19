Nick Compton Faces Backlash Over Virat Kohli Remark: 'Where Were You When Anderson Sledged Jadeja?'

Indian fans came down heavily on Nick Compton after he said that Virat Kohli is the most foul-mouthed cricketer in the world. Compton made this remark after India beat England in Lords’ Test which saw heavy sledging from India skipper Kohli.

“Isn’t Kohli the most foul mouthed individual. I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are," said Compton in a tweet in which he also praised the level-headedness of Sachin Tendulkar, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

