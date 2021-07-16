India vs England: No Additional Players to be Sent After Covid-19 Positive Cases in Team - Report

After getting a couple of Covid positive cases in the team, the BCCI is not sending any additional players to England, according to a report in Indian Express. Team India is due to play a three-day match against Durham and the fixture won’t have the likes of Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha. It was revealed on Thursday that Pant and Dayanand Garani had tested positive, while Saha had come in contact with the latter.

The BCCI believes that Pant is asymptomatic and is nearing the completion of his quarantine, and now there is no need to send additional players to England. “No,” said a top BCCI official, when asked the same.

When the team for the tour was announced, a 20-member squad was selected, keeping in mind the same. Apart from that there are as many as seven positive cases in the England team too, which is currently playing a limited-overs series against Pakistan. It was then, that England fielded a second team, that went on to win against the Pakistanis in ODIs.

Meanwhile, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison has said that they are trying to create safer environment for their stakeholders rather than continuing with strict bio-secure bubbles arguing that the scenario has changed in the past one year. He added that it’s not possible to ask players to remain in restricted environments which have become a feature of cricket tournaments due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re in a different scenario to 12 months ago or even six months ago really with respect to how we cope with Covid," Harrison said on Thursday. “We’re really trying to learn how we live with it and create safe environments for people as opposed to bio-secure environments. There’s a huge difference between the two."

He continued, “Players are just fed up with bio-security and bubbles and that language we have become so used to using. It’s had such a detrimental impact on mental health for players, time away from families. We are just not able to operate that kind of environment going forward."

