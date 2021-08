India vs England: No Rain Predicted on Day Four & Five; Team India Have Task Cut Out

Team India is battling it out hard in the third Test against England at Leeds, after being bundled out for only 78 in the first innings. The cloudy weather on Friday raised hopes for the Indian fans, but according to the weather forecast, it will remain cloudly throughout the duration of the Test, but the chances of rain interruptions are negligible.

The first two Tests of the series were impacted by the weather, but it is unlikely, that the match would be stopped due to rain over the course of day three, four and five.

Earlier on, K.L. Rahul fell at the stroke of lunch as India reached 34/1 in 19 overs at lunch on third day of the third Test at Headingley. India trail England by 320 runs.

Rahul (8) and Rohit Sharma (25 not out) were extremely cautious during the start. Sharma defended well and was in control of boundaries. James Anderson threatened with his outswingers, but didn’t get a wicket.

Ollie Robinson was troublesome with his in-swingers. He had Rahul LBW but the decision was overturned as the right-hander took a late review and was saved. Rahul was immaculate in his judgement to balls outside the off-stump but struggled against the nip-backers.

After seeing off the new ball duo, Overton came on and took out Rahul on the last ball before lunch. Angling around off-stump, the delivery enticed Rahul forward and got a thick outer edge from the shoulder of the bat. The edge was snapped by Jonny Bairstow diving to his left and sticking his left hand out for a sensational catch at second slip.

Brief scores: India 78 and 34/1 in 19 overs (Rohit Sharma 25, Craig Overton 1/5) vs England 432 in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Dawid Malan 70, Mohammed Shami 4/95, Jasprit Bumrah 2/59), trail by 320 runs.

