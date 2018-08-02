India vs England:

Loading...
The incident in question occurred in the 75th over of the innings, when R Ashwin induced a leading edge off the bat of Stokes and the ball flew directly towards Curran, who was standing at the non-striker's end. Seeing the ball coming at him, Currant rapidly moved away from it's path, making it easier for Ashwin to take the catch and dismiss the danger man.
Curran's involuntary action to move out of the way of the ball could perhaps have been an instinctive reaction in the fear of getting hit. However, some former players weren’t amused, saying he should have held his ground to make it harder for Ashwin to complete the catch.
Just seen Stokes dismissal for the first time...why didn't S.Curran stand his ground at the non strikers!? Instead he moved out of the way to give Ashwin a clear right of way to catch the ball. 😞— Marcus North (@Marcus_North) August 1, 2018
This tweet from Australia cricketer Marcus North was supported by countryman Dean Jones and also former England captain Mike Artheton.
Absolutely. Should have stood his ground— Mike atherton (@Athersmike) August 1, 2018
The non striker always must hold his ground... but if he makes one movement towards the bowler.. then it’s deemed as obstruction.. then the question is .. which batsman is out? https://t.co/PTA74P0vSg— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) August 1, 2018
There is a line of thought that had Curran not moved out of the path of the ball, then he could have been adjudged out for obstructing the field. However, the law dictates that if a player does so deliberately, the umpires can deem him to be out. However, there is no law in place that the player should move away from the trajectory of the flying ball and make it easy for the fielder.
First Published: August 2, 2018, 12:45 PM IST