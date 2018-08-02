Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: "Non-striker Must Hold His Ground" - Former Players Irked at Sam Curran for Role in Stokes' Dismissal

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 2, 2018, 1:00 PM IST
R Ashwin takes the catch as Sam Curran moves away. (AFP Image)

New Delhi: > Although he made a fighting, unbeaten 24 to ensure England’s collapse didn’t end up being worse than it was, 20-year-old Sam Curran finds himself in the eye of a storm for his role in the dismissal of Ben Stokes on the first day of the Edgbaston Test. Stokes was the seventh English batsman to be dismissed in England’s score of 285/9 on the first day.

The incident in question occurred in the 75th over of the innings, when R Ashwin induced a leading edge off the bat of Stokes and the ball flew directly towards Curran, who was standing at the non-striker's end. Seeing the ball coming at him, Currant rapidly moved away from it's path, making it easier for Ashwin to take the catch and dismiss the danger man.



Curran's involuntary action to move out of the way of the ball could perhaps have been an instinctive reaction in the fear of getting hit. However, some former players weren’t amused, saying he should have held his ground to make it harder for Ashwin to complete the catch.




This tweet from Australia cricketer Marcus North was supported by countryman Dean Jones and also former England captain Mike Artheton.







There is a line of thought that had Curran not moved out of the path of the ball, then he could have been adjudged out for obstructing the field. However, the law dictates that if a player does so deliberately, the umpires can deem him to be out. However, there is no law in place that the player should move away from the trajectory of the flying ball and make it easy for the fielder.

First Published: August 2, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
