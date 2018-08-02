India vs England:

R Ashwin takes the catch as Sam Curran moves away. (AFP Image)

Just seen Stokes dismissal for the first time...why didn't S.Curran stand his ground at the non strikers!? Instead he moved out of the way to give Ashwin a clear right of way to catch the ball. 😞 — Marcus North (@Marcus_North) August 1, 2018

Absolutely. Should have stood his ground — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) August 1, 2018

The non striker always must hold his ground... but if he makes one movement towards the bowler.. then it’s deemed as obstruction.. then the question is .. which batsman is out? https://t.co/PTA74P0vSg — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) August 1, 2018

First Published: August 2, 2018, 12:45 PM IST