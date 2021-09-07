India vs England: Not Man of the Match, But Shardul Thakur Lords Over England at The Oval

The fourth Test between India and England at The Oval started with many fans wondering: “Why is R Ashwin not playing? Why not Ashwin over Shardul Thakur?" It ended with: “Why is Thakur not the Man of the Match?"

Such was the impact of India’s latest allrounder, whose performances, in captain Virat Kohli’s words, were the real difference in the match India ended up winning by 157 runs.

The stats first: Thakur made 57 off 36 in the first innings, after walking in to bat at 117 for 6. He followed that up with 60 off 72 in the second innings, adding vital runs in a 100-run stand with Rishabh Pant that stretched India’s lead. With the ball, Thakur got three wickets: England’s highest scorer Ollie Pope in the first innings, and their best batsman Joe Root in the second. One could not have asked for a better performance from the fourth seamer and No. 8.

“Rohit’s innings was outstanding, but the impact performance from the lower-middle order, Shardul’s fifty was the difference, and a counterattack in the second innings deflates the opposition. What Shardul has done in this game will be remembered for a long time. They were looking to restrict us but he was outstanding," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Thakur had played the first game, before missing the next due to injury. He was left out of the third Test, which India lost. Even as there was plenty of chatter around the team combination, Thakur made a telling contribution on Day 1 itself. Thakur walked to the crease with India disintegrating rapidly at 117 for 6. He drove off the frontfoot and backfoot with real power. He pulled and flicked with equal ferocity.

Thakur’s aggression and defiance when the chips were down, and the ball was still swinging was refreshing. It perhaps begs the question as to why he wasn’t chosen to play in the previous Test at Headingley, which ended in disaster for the visitors. The victory at Lord’s forced India to go with an unchanged XI at Leeds, but Thakur was the first choice in the series opener. There’s no way he won’t be in the XI for the fifth and final Test in Manchester.

If the first innings was an all-out aggressive knock from a nothing to lose position, the second innings saw Thakur play with calculated aggression. The strokeplay was even better: the straight drives reminded many in the social sphere - at the risk of sounding blasphemous - of Sachin Tendulkar. A backfoot punch between mid off and cover off Moeen Ali was another stroke to remember. Thakur’s strokeplay also betrayed a brilliant batting mind: he showed the importance of batting in the ‘V’ in these conditions, always targeting the areas down the ground.

Would you believe it if we said Thakur only averages around 17 in first-class cricket?

And while he wasn’t extraordinary with the ball, he got the job done as a fourth seamer. Overall, Thakur’s performance ensured the chatter about team selection ended.

“We never go towards analysis, statistics and numbers. We know what we need to focus on and we take a collective decision as a group. We take a call on what feels best and we believe we can win Tests with it. Whatever the noise on the outside, it doesn’t bother us," Kohli said.

Not just that, many, including former greats, are beginning to see Thakur as a genuine all-round option in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

“Suppose you want to have Shardul, then Jadeja, the all-rounder, may miss out. Kohli is not getting too many overs from Jadeja, and Shardul can contribute with the bat and ball, as we have seen in this match. And then you have the four quality bowlers. Shardul can well bat at number 7,” VVS Laxman told ESPNcricinfo.

And Thakur’s performance could not have come at a better time, for India’s selectors are all set to announce the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur could well be the X-Factor in that squad as well.

