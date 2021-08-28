India vs England: Ollie Robinson's Fifer Sinks Virat Kohli & Co. as Hosts Win by an Innings & 76 Runs

After Team India raised hopes of a fightback on day three, players succumbed to the second new ball on day four as they were bundled out for 278 in the second innings on Saturday, at Leeds. That meant that Virat Kohli & boys lost the match by a massive margin of an innings and 76 runs. Now this means that England have clawed their way back with the series reading 1-1.

It all started with England taking the new ball at the start of the day. Ollie Robinson and James Anderson started the proceedings for the hosts as expected, and bowled tight lines to overnight unbeaten batsmen Kohli and Pujara. Without even opening the account in the morning, Pujara played a rather obnoxious shot on a full delivery that came back in sharply.

Instead of defending it, he padded the ball. He was adjudged LBW for 91. And that is when the real collapse for India started. Kohli, after scoring his maiden fifty on this tour, ended up edging one from Robinson with skipper Joe Root taking a simple catch at the slips.

Even though at that point in time, India were only four down, but the body language of the team showed that all was lost. And rightly so, there was no or little resistance offered by rest of the players. Only Ravindra Jadeja got into the double figures (30), while the others failed miserably. In short, India could only add 65 runs to their previous day’s score of 215.

Earlier in the match, India were bundled out for a paltry 78 in the first innings, which meant that there was no way they could win the match. None of the Indian batsmen could get going as Rohit Sharma top-scored with 19. In reply, England made a strong 432, led by Joe Root’s 121. Players like Rory Burns, Dawid Malan and Haseeb Hameed too chipped in with valuable fifties.

The fourth Test of the series will start of September 2 at Kennington Oval.

