India vs England: One Senior Player Reluctant to Play 5th Test; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Likely to be Rested

While indications are that the fifth and the final Test between India and England will go ahead as scheduled at Old Trafford today after the RT-PCR tests of all the Indian players, who were in close contact with junior physio Yogesh Parmer, it is being reported that one senior member of the team is reluctant to take the field on Friday. Parmar was tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday and that cast major on whether the BCCI and the ECB will go ahead with the fifth Test.

The negative tests of all 21 players increased the chances of the match at Old Trafford going ahead even though concerns remain. As per a PTI report, a senior cricketer voiced his concerns about the situation turning worse if a playing member is tested positive on one of the match days. It is learnt that ECB chairman Tom Harrison is trying to talk to the high-profile player and address his concerns. All the other members of the side are in favour of match going ahead.

If the situation reaches a dead-end as the player’s family wants him to withdraw, then the BCCI might just politely ask him to rest for the game.

India are already reeling with the Covid-19 positive cases within their core main support staff group including head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Shrishar, who are in isolation and have not travelled with the team to London for the final Test. Batting coach Vikram Rathour is the only senior support staff with the team.

The report further adds that if the Test match goes ahead as per schedule, then pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, having bowled 151 overs, will be rested and Mohammed Shami, as reported by PTI, will take his place. In another development, Ravichandran Ashwin could finally get his first game of the series as Ravindra Jadeja is suffering from a leg strain.

If the reluctant senior player decides to sit out then Suryakumar Yadav or Hanuma Vihari might get into the playing XI. Earlier, Parmar’s positive COVID-19 report had prompted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to admit that there was uncertainty around the Test.

