Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Opening Combination? Pant Debut? - Select Your Indian Playing XI for the Third Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 17, 2018, 3:24 PM IST
Opening Combination? Pant Debut? - Select Your Indian Playing XI for the Third Test

Team India in England. (Twitter/ ICC)

Loading...
India are in a precarious position going into the third Test against England at Trent Bridge. With the series on the line, you expect Virat Kohli to ensure he has picked his best eleven. We give you a chance to pick yours here!

Also Watch

england vs india 2018
First Published: August 17, 2018, 3:24 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...